MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME BONUS PROMOTION – JAN. 30 WINNERS!

The winners of the My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion’s sixth drawing are from the following cities:

*$15,000: Lucedale, Miss.

*$10,000: Hickory Flat, Miss.

*$5,000: Jackson, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Woodbury, N.J.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Laurel, Miss.

Winners will be notified via certified mail.

All non-winning entrants will be entered in the supersized 8th and final drawing Thursday, February 27! Additionally, all My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotional drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $1 million!

There are only three Special Bonus Promotion drawings left! The next drawing will be held Thursday, Feb . 13. You have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 to enter.

Prizes for the upcoming drawing again include: $15,000, $10,000, $5,000 and (2) $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores.

Visit our My Lottery Dream Home promo page for the complete breakdown of draw dates, prizes, rules, and more. And, as always, have fun y’all and play responsibly.