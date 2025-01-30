Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Peru

SWEDEN, January 30 - Published 30 January 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard is visiting Peru on 30–31 January. Her visit will include a meeting with Peru’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmer Schialer.

Ms Malmer Stenergard will also host the Sweden Peru Mining Summit at which Government representatives, companies and agencies from Sweden and Peru will discuss sustainable mining and the green transition.



“I look forward to visiting Peru together with Swedish companies to discuss how we can better cooperate on key issues to promote sustainable mining, and to deepen our countries’ cooperation on business issues, the green transition and innovation,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard. The aim of the visit is to solidify and develop the already good relations between Sweden and Peru and to further strengthen political and economic ties. Sweden and Peru have a long history of bilateral relations stretching back some 90 years. Peru is a vital partner for Sweden in the region. The visit presents opportunities to broaden and deepen cooperation on investment, trade and the green transition and sustainability, as well as developing our security dialogue.

