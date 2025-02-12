Binance Partners with INHOPE to Fight Online Abuse

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial institutions play a crucial role in disrupting criminal activities in the digital space. Today, INHOPE strengthens its network of strategic partnerships by welcoming cryptocurrency exchange leader Binance as its newest Platinum partner, marking a significant step forward in addressing the complex challenge of online child sexual abuse material (CSAM)."We are delighted to welcome Binance as an annual funding partner of INHOPE. Decentralised payment methods are increasingly being abused by bad actors in the exchange of CSAM, making collaboration with key financial players essential. Binance’s commitment to online safety strengthens global efforts to detect, report, and remove illegal content, ensuring a safer internet for all."- Samantha Woolfe, Head of Network Expansion and Global Partnerships at INHOPE.The digital world demands innovative solutions, and partnerships with financial organisations are essential to identify and prevent the monetisation of crimes against children. Binance has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to compliance and safety in the cryptocurrency space, bringing valuable expertise to INHOPE's global mission.Financial institutions have emerged as critical allies in the fight against online child exploitation, with their ability to disrupt payment flows proving instrumental in prevention efforts. The 2024 INHOPE Summit highlighted how blockchain analysis and innovative partnerships between financial service providers and child protection organisations can strengthen detection and reporting mechanisms. This collaboration has become increasingly vital as criminal networks attempt to exploit various payment methods, making the financial sector's involvement essential in dismantling their operations.“We are proud to partner with INHOPE and provide our intelligence and investigations capabilities as well as our broad network of law enforcement agencies in our collective fight against CSAM. Our team of former law enforcement agents, analysts, security experts, prosecutors, and regulators have spent most of their careers fighting crime, including human trafficking, child exploitation, terrorism financing, ransomware, and financial crime cases. Our highest priority is to protect users and further the security of the global blockchain ecosystem by working with private and public organisations. Joining our forces and resources together with INHOPE will further our mission in thwarting bad actors and criminal activities online and on the blockchain” – Nils Andersen Röed, Global Head of Financial Intelligence Unit at Binance.This partnership exemplifies how cooperation between child protection networks and financial institutions can create meaningful change in the fight against online exploitation. Binance's extensive security measures and proactive approach demonstrate the vital role financial organisations play in creating a safer digital environment for everyone.Note to editorsAbout BinanceBinance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 250 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and an unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com About INHOPEINHOPE is the global network combatting online child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The Network consists of 55 hotlines in 51 countries that provide the public with a way to anonymously report illegal content online with a focus on CSAM. INHOPE is based in the Netherlands and our member Hotlines operate in all EU member states, Russia, South Africa, North & South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In a borderless digital world, CSAM has global consequences. As CSAM increases, so do our efforts and those of our partners to combat it, aided by funding from the European Commission under the Better Internet for Kids Programme. Join us in the fight!

