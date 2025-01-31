Ascites Market to Evolve Rapidly with Emerging Therapies and Advancements by 2034, Forecasts DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Expert Market Assessment – A data-driven exploration of Ascites epidemiology and commercial potential across the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Ascites - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ascites market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ascites Market Report:

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of ascites cases due to cirrhosis, with more than 152K cases in 2023. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• Among the ascites cases caused by malignancies, breast cancer accounted for the highest number, with nearly 13K cases, followed by colorectal cancer in the US in 2023.

• In the US, Grade II and III ascites accounted for nearly 125K cases in 2023.

• In the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of ascites cases, followed by the UK, while Spain had the lowest number.

• The total Ascites Market Size in the US due to cirrhosis was estimated at over USD 800 million in 2023, with expected growth during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• In December 2024, Sequana Medical announced the US FDA approval of alfapump® for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis.

• In January 2024, Sequana Medical announced that the Premarket Approval (PMA) application for alfapump had been accepted for review by the US FDA, with approval expected in the second half of 2024.

• Emerging therapies include OCE-205, PHIN-214, and others.

• Key companies in the Ascites treatment market include Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sequana Medical N.V, Protgen Ltd, Healthgen Biotechnology Corp, Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Movetis, BioVie Inc, Ocelot Bio Inc, Novartis, and others.

Ascites Overview

Ascites is the abnormal accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, often causing discomfort and difficulty moving and breathing. In severe cases, it can lead to infections, kidney failure, and hernias. Common in cirrhosis patients, ascites occur when liver function declines, raising pressure in liver veins (portal hypertension), which causes fluid buildup. It can also spread to the chest, affecting the lungs and challenging eating or drinking.

Ascites Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ascites epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Number of Ascites Cases Due to Cirrhosis

• Number of Ascites Cases by Malignancies

• Severity-specific Cases of Ascites due to Cirrhosis

• Refractory Ascites Patients with Cirrhosis

Ascites Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ascites market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ascites market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ascites Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ascites Therapies and Key Companies

• OCE-205: Ocelot Bio

• PHIN-214: PharmaIN

Ascites Market Strengths

• The growing pipeline of novel therapies, including targeted drugs and minimally invasive procedures, is enhancing treatment outcomes for patients with ascites.

• The increasing incidence of cirrhosis, liver failure, and cancer-related ascites is driving demand for effective treatment solutions, expanding market potential.

Ascites Market Opportunities

• The development of biomarker-based diagnostic tools for early detection and monitoring of ascites presents a significant opportunity for improving disease management.

• Improving healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness in developing regions create new growth opportunities for ascites treatments and diagnostic solutions.

Scope of the Ascites Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Ascites Companies: Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sequana Medical N.V, Protgen Ltd, Healthgen Biotechnology Corp, Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Movetis, BioVie Inc, Ocelot Bio Inc, Novartis, and others.

• Key Ascites Therapies: OCE-205, PHIN-214, and others.

• Ascites Therapeutic Assessment: Ascites current marketed and Ascites emerging therapies

• Ascites Market Dynamics: Ascites market drivers and Ascites market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Ascites Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement

