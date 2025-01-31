Psoriatic Arthritis Market on the Rise—Key Growth Trends Through 2034, Reveals DelveInsight

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Landscape–DelveInsight extensively reviews disease burden, treatment pathways, and market forces shaping the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Psoriatic Arthritis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Psoriatic Arthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Psoriatic Arthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Psoriatic Arthritis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Psoriatic Arthritis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report:

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) affects females more frequently than males, with females accounting for approximately 15% more cases in 2023.

• In 2023, most Psoriatic Arthritis cases were of moderate severity, comprising about 60% of the total, followed by severe and mild forms.

• In the US, the age group 50–59 years had the highest prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis, while the 18–29 age group had the lowest number of cases.

• The Psoriatic Arthritis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 9 billion in 2021.

• In December 2024, Celltrion announced the FDA approval of STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab), for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion in treating psoriatic arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

• On October 14, 2024, Dong-A-ST announced the FDA approval of Imuldosa (ustekinumab-srlf/DMB-3115), a biosimilar to Stelara, for autoimmune diseases like plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

• On September 23, 2024, UCB announced the FDA approval of BIMZELX (bimekizumab-bkzx) for multiple chronic inflammatory diseases, including psoriatic arthritis, making it the first and only IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor approved in the US for these conditions.

• In February 2024, the FDA accepted UCB’s sBLA for bimekizumab targeting Psoriatic Arthritis and other indications.

• Emerging drugs include Bimekizumab, Tildrakizumab, Deucravacitinib, Izokibep, and others.

• Key companies in the Psoriatic Arthritis market include UCB Biopharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, BMS, Affibody AB, Janssen Biotech, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Pfizer, and others.

Psoriatic Arthritis Overview

Psoriatic Arthritis is a form of arthritis associated with psoriasis, chronic skin and nail disease characterized by red, scaly rashes and thick pitted fingernails. Psoriatic Arthritis resembles rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in symptoms characterized by joint inflammation. However, Psoriatic Arthritis affects fewer joints than RA and does not produce the typical RA antibodies.

Get a Free sample for the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/psoriatic-arthritis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Prevalent Cases of PsA

• Total Diagnosed Cases of PsA

• Gender-specific Cases of PsA

• Age-specific Cases of PsA

• Severity-specific Cases of PsA

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology trends @ Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Forecast

Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Psoriatic Arthritis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Psoriatic Arthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies and Key Companies

• Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma

• Tildrakizumab: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Deucravacitinib: BMS

• Izokibep: Affibody AB

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Strengths

• The market is witnessing continuous innovation with new biologics and JAK inhibitors, providing more targeted and effective treatment options for psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

• With increasing approvals and reimbursement support for biologics and small-molecule therapies, more patients are gaining access to effective treatment options.

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Opportunities

• The growing focus on biomarker-driven treatment approaches presents an opportunity for more tailored and effective therapies in PsA management.

• The development of new oral small-molecule drugs offers an alternative to injectables, improving patient adherence and expanding treatment choices in the market.

Scope of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Psoriatic Arthritis Companies: UCB Biopharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, BMS, Affibody AB, Janssen Biotech, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Pfizer, and others.

• Key Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies: Bimekizumab, Tildrakizumab, Deucravacitinib, Izokibep, and others.

• Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriatic Arthritis current marketed and Psoriatic Arthritis emerging therapies

• Psoriatic Arthritis Market Dynamics: Psoriatic Arthritis market drivers and Psoriatic Arthritis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Psoriatic Arthritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Psoriatic Arthritis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Psoriatic Arthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Psoriatic Arthritis

4. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Psoriatic Arthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Psoriatic Arthritis

9. Psoriatic Arthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Psoriatic Arthritis Unmet Needs

11. Psoriatic Arthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Psoriatic Arthritis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Drivers

16. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Barriers

17. Psoriatic Arthritis Appendix

18. Psoriatic Arthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.