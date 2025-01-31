Chronic Insomnia Market Outlook: Strong Growth Projected by 2032, Highlights DelveInsight

Unveiling the Future of Chronic Insomnia Treatment – DelveInsight’s latest report explores epidemiological insights and market opportunities spanning the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Chronic Insomnia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Insomnia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Insomnia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Insomnia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Chronic Insomnia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Insomnia Market Report:

• With the rise of digital therapeutics, AI-driven sleep monitoring and CBT-based mobile applications are becoming integral components of modern insomnia treatment.

• The total number of prevalent cases of Chronic Insomnia in the 7MM countries was 5,585,128 in 2019.

• The economic burden of chronic insomnia is substantial, with productivity losses and healthcare costs exceeding billions of dollars annually in the U.S. alone.

• The Chronic Insomnia Market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2023-2032), driven by the launch of new therapies and the rising number of cases.

• The Chronic Insomnia market size in the 7MM was USD 314.2 million in 2019.

• In October 2024, Neurovalens launched its first product, Modius Sleep, to treat chronic insomnia.

• In September 2024, Big Health received FDA clearance for its digital therapeutic, SleepioRx, as an adjunct treatment for chronic insomnia in adults.

• Key companies in the Chronic Insomnia market include Eisai Inc., Merck & Co., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Minerva Neurosciences, and Sequential Medicine Ltd., among others.

Chronic Insomnia Overview

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the world that carries a huge socio-economic cost. According to the third edition of the International Classification of Sleep Disorders (ICSD-3), insomnia is characterized by difficulty in either initiating sleep, maintaining sleep continuity, or poor sleep quality. For chronic insomnia, sleep disturbances occur at least three times a week and have been present for the last 3 months.

Get a Free sample for the Chronic Insomnia Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-insomnia-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Insomnia epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Prevalent cases of Chronic Insomnia

• Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Chronic Insomnia

• Gender-specific cases of Chronic Insomnia

• Age-specific cases of Chronic Insomnia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Chronic Insomnia epidemiology trends @ Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Insomnia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Insomnia market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the uptake of drugs in the chronic insomnia market, patient uptake by therapies, and the sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Insomnia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Insomnia Market Strengths

• The market benefits from a growing portfolio of pharmacological and digital therapies, including novel orexin receptor antagonists and FDA-cleared digital therapeutics like SleepioRx.

• Increased public awareness and improved diagnostic tools are leading to higher detection rates, driving treatment adoption and market expansion.

Chronic Insomnia Market Opportunities

• The rise of AI-driven sleep monitoring, CBT-based mobile applications, and non-invasive neuromodulation devices presents a major opportunity for innovation and market growth.

• Many individuals with chronic insomnia remain undiagnosed or inadequately treated, highlighting a significant opportunity for expanding treatment access and market penetration.

Scope of the Chronic Insomnia Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Chronic Insomnia Companies: Eisai Inc., Merck & Co., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Minerva Neurosciences, and Sequential Medicine Ltd., among others.

• Chronic Insomnia Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Insomnia current marketed and Chronic Insomnia emerging therapies

• Chronic Insomnia Market Dynamics: Chronic Insomnia market drivers and Chronic Insomnia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Chronic Insomnia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Chronic Insomnia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Chronic Insomnia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Insomnia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Insomnia

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Insomnia

4. Chronic Insomnia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Insomnia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Insomnia Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Insomnia

9. Chronic Insomnia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Insomnia Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Insomnia Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Insomnia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Insomnia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Chronic Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Insomnia Market Drivers

16. Chronic Insomnia Market Barriers

17. Chronic Insomnia Appendix

18. Chronic Insomnia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.