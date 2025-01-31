Ulcerative Colitis Market Set for Major Expansion by 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview – DelveInsight analyzes prevalence, treatments, and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Ulcerative Colitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ulcerative Colitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ulcerative Colitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report:

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in the 7MM were approximately 3 million in 2023, with an increase expected during the forecasted period.

• The United States contributed to the largest portion of diagnosed prevalent UC cases, accounting for around 47% of the 7MM total in 2023. Germany and Japan each represented approximately 10% of the total 7MM population share in the same year.

• In EU4 and the UK, there were approximately 521,000 mild cases and 860,000 moderate-to-severe cases of Ulcerative Colitis in 2023, with an expected rise during the forecast period.

• The total UC market size in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 8.4 billion in 2023, with a projected increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• In January 2025, Rise Therapeutics announced that the FDA accepted its IND application for a Phase 1 cancer trial for R-5780, marking the company's fourth clinical program, with ongoing studies focused on UC, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes.

• In December 2024, Celltrion announced FDA approval for STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA®, for treating UC in adult and pediatric patients, as well as patients with plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

• In December 2024, Accropeutics Inc. received FDA clearance for a Phase II trial of its RIPK2 inhibitor, AC-101, for moderate-to-severe UC, which will assess safety and efficacy in a multi-regional, randomized trial.

• On October 7, 2024, Spherix Global Insights reported that AbbVie’s Skyrizi has rapidly outpaced Eli Lilly’s Omvoh in the UC market, securing more than double the market share of its competitor, though it now faces competition from Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya.

• Emerging drugs for UC include Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (Obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), Cobitolimod, TREMFYA (Guselkumab), BT-11 (Omilancor), PRA023, Remestemcel-L, PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), PF-06700841 (brepocitinib), and others.

• Key companies in the UC treatment market include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, EA Pharma, Kissei Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Landos Biopharma, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Applied Molecular Transport, AbGenomics (AltruBio), Abivax, Connect Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Protagonist Therapeutics, Mesoblast Ltd., and others.

Ulcerative Colitis Overview

Ulcerative colitis is one of the two main forms of chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract, called inflammatory bowel disease, the other being Crohn’s disease. Ulcerative colitis is an idiopathic, chronic inflammatory disorder of the colonic mucosa and is clinically characterized by diarrhea, abdominal pain, and hematochezia.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ulcerative Colitis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

• Age-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

• Severity-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

• Total Treated Patients of Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ulcerative Colitis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ulcerative Colitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ulcerative Colitis Therapies and Key Companies

• Etrasimod (APD334): Arena Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer

• ABX464 (Obefazimod): Abivax

• SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib): Reistone Biopharma

• Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals

• TREMFYA (Guselkumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

• BT-11 (Omilancor): Landos Biopharma/NImmune

• PRA023: Merck

• Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast

• PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib) and PF-06700841 (brepocitinib): Pfizer

Ulcerative Colitis Market Strengths

• The ulcerative colitis market has seen significant advancements with biologics, JAK inhibitors, and S1P receptor modulators, offering more targeted and effective treatment options beyond traditional corticosteroids and aminosalicylates.

• Continuous innovation in novel therapies, including microbiome-based treatments and next-generation biologics, drives market expansion and improves patient outcomes.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Opportunities

• Increasing awareness, improved diagnostic tools, and better access to healthcare are leading to earlier detection and management of ulcerative colitis, creating growth potential for new therapies.

• Advances in precision medicine, including biomarker-driven treatment selection, present a major opportunity for developing more effective, patient-specific therapies with improved long-term outcomes.

Scope of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Ulcerative Colitis Companies: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, EA Pharma, Kissei Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Landos Biopharma, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Applied Molecular Transport, AbGenomics (AltruBio), Abivax, Connect Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Protagonist Therapeutics, Mesoblast Ltd., and others.

• Key Ulcerative Colitis Therapies: Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (Obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), Cobitolimod, TREMFYA (Guselkumab), BT-11 (Omilancor), PRA023, Remestemcel-L, PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), PF-06700841 (brepocitinib), and others.

• Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutic Assessment: Ulcerative Colitis current marketed and Ulcerative Colitis emerging therapies

• Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics: Ulcerative Colitis market drivers and Ulcerative Colitis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ulcerative Colitis

3. SWOT analysis of Ulcerative Colitis

4. Ulcerative Colitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ulcerative Colitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ulcerative Colitis

9. Ulcerative Colitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs

11. Ulcerative Colitis Emerging Therapies

12. Ulcerative Colitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ulcerative Colitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers

16. Ulcerative Colitis Market Barriers

17. Ulcerative Colitis Appendix

18. Ulcerative Colitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

