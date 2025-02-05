Resolver and INHOPE Enhance Long-Standing Partnership

Resolver - INHOPE Gold Partnership

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INHOPE is pleased to announce that long-term partner Resolver Trust & Safety, has elevated their commitment by upgrading to Gold Partnership. This enhanced partnership amplifies their critical role in INHOPE's global mission to combat online child exploitation and create a safer digital environment."Resolver's upgrade to Gold Partnership status demonstrates their unwavering commitment to combating online child exploitation. They were among the first pioneers in the trust and safety space, even before that phrase was coined, and have been one of our earliest and most steadfast supporters, providing both active partnership and critical financial support." - Samantha Woolfe, Head of Network Expansion and Global Partnerships at INHOPE.Resolver Trust & Safety is a trusted leader in online safety, with over 180 expert analysts and cutting-edge technology. Since 2005, they have provided essential trust and safety services to tech companies, governments and regulators. Their innovative platform combines advanced technology with human expertise to protect over two billion users worldwide, including an estimated 400 million children. Resolver continues to evolve its capabilities to meet new challenges, developing sophisticated technology to identify harmful content, including AI-generated material.As part of this enhanced partnership, Resolver will sponsor INHOPE's annual Expert Insights Webinar Series 2025. Through this collaboration we will deliver unique insights into critical online safety topics, building on Resolver's previous successful contributions to the series. Their past webinars have provided valuable perspectives on monitoring online predatory behaviour and analysing the intersection of generative AI abuse with established harmful patterns. INHOPE welcomes Resolver's support in this vital knowledge-sharing series, which brings together experts from law enforcement, technology companies and child protection organisations.“At Resolver, we are honoured to mark a decade of supporting INHOPE by becoming a Gold Annual Funding Partner and the sponsor of their 2025 webinar series. INHOPE and their member hotlines play a critical role in creating a safer online world, and we are proud to stand alongside them in this mission. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to fostering impactful solutions and raising awareness among industry stakeholders to make a tangible difference in protecting children worldwide.” – Henry Adams, Director, Trust & Safety at Resolver.This strengthened partnership combines Resolver's technical expertise with INHOPE's global network to create a powerful force in the fight against online child exploitation. Together, we will continue to develop innovative solutions and support hotlines worldwide in their essential work.Note to editors:About Resolver Trust & SafetyResolver's industry-leading work contributes to safe online experiences for users across the globe. As a recognised leader in online safety innovation, they combine human expertise with cutting-edge technology to address complex online harms and protect vulnerable users.About INHOPEINHOPE is the global network combatting online child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The Network consists of 55 hotlines in 51 countries that provide the public with a way to anonymously report illegal content online with a focus on CSAM. INHOPE is based in the Netherlands and our member Hotlines operate in all EU member states, Russia, South Africa, North & South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In a borderless digital world, CSAM has global consequences. As CSAM increases, so do our efforts and those of our partners to combat it, aided by funding from the European Commission under the Better Internet for Kids Programme.Join us in the fight!

