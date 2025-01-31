Nasal Polyposis Market to Witness Transformative Growth by 2034, Says DelveInsight

DelveInsight's In-Depth Analysis of the Nasal Polyposis Market – Offering a detailed look into the epidemiology and evolving market trends across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Nasal Polyposis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Nasal Polyposis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nasal Polyposis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Nasal Polyposis Market Report:

• The total prevalent cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS) across the 7MM were 70 million in 2023, which is expected to rise significantly by 2034.

• In the United States, around 8.5 million diagnosed prevalent cases of CRS were reported in 2023.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalence of nasal polyposis, with approximately 6 million cases, followed by the UK with around 4 million. These numbers are expected to see substantial growth by 2034.

• The market size for nasal polyposis in the 7MM was ~USD 2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034).

• In September 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi announced that the FDA had approved dupilumab for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

• In March 2024, Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN) announced the FDA approval of XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray for treating chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps in patients aged 18 and older.

• Emerging drugs include FASENRA (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, and others.

• Key companies in the CRS treatment market include AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Keymed Biosciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Nasal Polyposis Overview

Nasal polyposis (NP) is soft, painless, benign inflammatory, and hyperplastic outgrowths of the nasal passages, or sinonasal mucosa. These teardrop-like growths result from chronic inflammation and are associated with asthma, recurring infection, allergies, drug sensitivity, or certain immune disorders.

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Nasal Polyposis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nasal Polyposis

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nasal Polyposis.

Nasal Polyposis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Nasal Polyposis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Nasal Polyposis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Nasal Polyposis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Nasal Polyposis Therapies and Key Companies

• FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

• Tezepelumab: AstraZeneca/Amgen

Nasal Polyposis Market Strengths

• The increasing availability of targeted biologics, such as dupilumab and omalizumab, is revolutionizing nasal polyposis treatment by providing more effective and long-term symptom relief compared to traditional corticosteroids and surgeries.

• Greater awareness among patients and healthcare providers about chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) is leading to earlier diagnosis and improved treatment adherence, driving market growth.

Nasal Polyposis Market Opportunities

• Several promising biologic therapies are in various stages of development, offering potential breakthroughs in precision medicine and broadening treatment options for patients with refractory nasal polyposis.

• Increasing healthcare access and improved diagnostic capabilities in developing regions present a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to expand their reach and tap into unmet needs.

Scope of the Nasal Polyposis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Nasal Polyposis Companies: AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Keymed Biosciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Key Nasal Polyposis Therapies: FASENRA (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, and others.

• Nasal Polyposis Therapeutic Assessment: Nasal Polyposis current marketed and Nasal Polyposis emerging therapies

• Nasal Polyposis Market Dynamics: Nasal Polyposis market drivers and Nasal Polyposis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Nasal Polyposis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Nasal Polyposis Market Access and Reimbursement

