Law on Border Control, a key step for BiH’s response to security challenges and threats

Sarajevo, 31 January 2025 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) welcomes the adoption of the Law on Border Control by the BiH Parliamentary Assembly.

This law represents a significant step forward in strengthening Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capacity to address security challenges and threats at its border, including cross-border crime and irregular migration. It also enables the establishment of Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record (API/PNR) systems, enhancing border security and risk assessment.

The Mission has supported and will continue to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in the development and implementation of relevant legislation that strengthens integrated border management and interagency co-operation.