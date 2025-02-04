Cannabis Cultivation Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth, and Competitive Landscape

Cannabis Cultivation Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis cultivation market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $179.32 billion in 2024 to $208.64 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth in the past period is largely due to trends in legalization, the acceptance of medical cannabis use, growing consumer awareness, and increased investment.

How Big Is the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cannabis cultivation market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $407.91 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. This growth can be driven by factors such as research and development, sustainable practices, and consumer education. Key trends during this period include technological innovations, global market expansion, brand development, product diversification, strain customization, as well as consolidation and increased competition.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Cannabis Cultivation Market?

The growing use of cannabis for treating chronic diseases is expected to drive the expansion of the cannabis cultivation market in the future. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that require ongoing medical care and limit daily activities. The use of cannabis for managing chronic diseases helps advance cannabis cultivation by proving its safety, effectiveness, and consistency, making it eligible for regulatory approval in treating conditions like spasticity in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, as well as Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndromes.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Cannabis Cultivation Market Share?

Major companies operating in the cannabis cultivation market include Pacific Cannabis Growers Inc., Atlas Growers Ltd., Canntrust Holdings Inc, The Hydropothecary Corporation, Better Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Cannabis Cultivation Market Size?

Product innovation is a significant trend gaining traction in the cannabis cultivation market. Leading companies in the industry are concentrating on creating new products to enhance their market position.

How Is the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Segmented?

The cannabis cultivation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa

2) By Source: Flower or Buds, Leaves, Other Sources

3) By Application Outlook : Medical Consumption, Recreational Consumption, Industrial Consumption

Subsegments:

1) By Cannabis Indica: Medicinal Strains, Recreational Strains, Hybrid Strains

2) By Cannabis Sativa: Medicinal Strains, Recreational Strains, Hybrid Strains

The Leading Region in the Cannabis Cultivation Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cannabis cultivation market in 2024.The regions covered in the cannabis cultivation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Cannabis Cultivation Market?

Cannabis cultivation involves growing one or more cannabis plants, or any of their parts, in any environment, whether indoors or outdoors, including within a fully enclosed and secure structure. It also encompasses activities such as harvesting, drying, processing, curing, grading, trimming, packaging, or storing the plants or their parts.

