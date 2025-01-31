Advancing Cancer Treatment: Insights from MSD Egypt’s TRIPOLI Study at BGICC 2025

Time is important with a cancer diagnosis so that treatment can be started early before cancer spreads.” — Dr. Hazem Abdel Samie, Managing Director of MSD Egypt Cluster

CAIRO, EGYPT, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSD Egypt presented findings from the TRIPOLI study at the 17th Breast Gynecological & Immuno-oncology International Cancer Conference (BGICC 2025), hosted in Cairo. The TRIPOLI study is the first of its kind among countries of Middle East and North Africa to address the burden of disease and currently usedtreatments for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer, and supports the ongoing effort to advance cancer care in the Arab region.The findings were presented at a press briefing featuring a distinguished panel of oncology experts and highlight the importance and impact of early-stage detection and diagnosis, and effective treatment strategies for TNBC in the MENA countries, with a particular emphasis on the neoadjuvant approach to improve outcomes.Dr. Hazem Abdel Samie, Managing Director of MSD Egypt Cluster, emphasized the importance of early detection and the role of collaborative efforts in addressing current cancer care challenges highlighting, “Time is important with a cancer diagnosis so that treatment can be started early before cancer spreads. We know that patients diagnosed at earlier stages have significantly better outcomes, underscoring the importance of routine screenings and prompt diagnosis. Increasing public and clinical awareness about the importance of early and regular screenings can improve detection rates, which are critical for improved survival” He added, “We as MSD are committed to supporting cancer patients and advancing treatment options in the region in collaboration with stakeholders across the healthcare community.”.Added Professor Hamdy Abdel Azim, Professor of Clinical Oncology Cairo University and President of Cairo Oncology Center, “advanced disease requires innovation and improved access to care, and the study outcomes can inform future healthcare strategies to improve outcomes for TNBC patients, especially in underserved areas. Poor outcomes for advanced-stage TNBC highlight the need for novel therapeutic strategies and greater access to effective treatments. Ensuring the availability of neoadjuvant chemotherapy and surgery in the MENA region will be crucial.”Dr. Abdel Azim was also joined at the briefing by oncology experts including: Dr. Hesham El Ghazaly, Chairman of the BGICC and Professor of Oncology and Director of Research Center, Ain Shams University; Dr. Heba El Zawahry, Professor of Oncology National Cancer Institute; Dr. Alaa Kandil, Professor of Clinical Oncology Alexandria University; Dr. Marwan Ghosn, Director of Cancer Center and Head of Hematology, Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai; and moderated by Dr. Loay Kassem, Associate Professor of Clinical Oncology and Radiation Therapy, Cairo University.The TRIPOLI study is a multi-country real-world study, which involved 702 newly diagnosed patients from nine Arab countries(Egypt, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, Iraq). It provides important insights into the treatment and survival outcomes of patients with TNBC, emphasizing the impact of early-stage diagnosis and is expected to guide future oncology practices and cancer care strategies.Key Findings and Insights from the TRIPOLI StudyThe TRIPOLI study findings underscore the importance of early detection and intervention in driving improved survival outcomes for TNBC patients, offering evidence-based insights into optimal treatment strategies. Early-stage interventions, effective treatment regimens, and tailored therapeutic approaches were highlighted as critical for improving patient outcomes, particularly in high-risk cases.With these findings, the TRIPOLI study calls for urgent action to implement strategies around the transformative potential of early-stage diagnosis, achieving pCR, and multimodal treatment approaches in improving survival outcomes for TNBC patients, with special attention to underserved regions like MENA. The study reinforces the need for collaboration between healthcare providers, policymakers, and stakeholders to deliver equitable and effective care to all TNBC patients.Implications of the findings specific to MENA include:• Early Detection is Key in driving improved survival outcomes for TNBC patients.• Advanced Disease Requires Innovation and Improved Access to Care• Equity in Treatment Requires Collaboration among the relevant stakeholders.Additionally, health economic analyses are performed by many countries around the world to evaluate the health economic implication of the introduction of a new treatment to their respective health care systems. A cost-effectiveness analysis was performed in Egypt to understand the economic implications of treatment for high-risk, early-stage TNBC, and it was found that innovative treatments can meet Egyptian cost-effectiveness thresholds when considering health-related quality-of-life and years of life gained in Egypt.

