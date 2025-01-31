DMARC MSP Partner Hubelia Enhances Client Domain Security with PowerDMARC

Hubelia Enhances Client Domain Security with PowerDMARC MSP Partner Program

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubelia, a Canada-based managed service provider (MSP), has successfully strengthened its email security offerings by partnering with PowerDMARC. This collaboration has enabled Hubelia to simplify domain security management for its clients while ensuring compliance with evolving industry standards.As cyber threats such as phishing and email spoofing continue to rise, MSPs face increasing pressure to implement robust security measures. Hubelia sought a scalable solution to streamline DMARC, SPF, and DKIM authentication for multiple clients without the complexities of manual management. PowerDMARC’s DMARC MSP partner program provided the automation and efficiency they needed.Through this partnership, Hubelia gained access to PowerDMARC’s hosted email authentication solutions, which allowed them to:- Effortlessly deploy and manage DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI for multiple domains.- Automate email authentication setup, reducing configuration errors.- Detect and mitigate unauthorized email activity.- Improve email deliverability for their clients, enhancing overall communication reliability.Notable Services that Helped Hubelia- Hosted DMARC- DMARC report AnalyzerRegis Massie, Chief Technology Officer at Hubelia, praised the collaboration, stating, “I have to say how impressed I am with their partner solution. Not only does the PowerDMARC platform work and is very simple to set up, but managing clients as an MSSP has rarely been so simple and straightforward. Onboarding was super fast and easy, and great support all the way. MSSP API is also a really neat feature. This solution makes us competitive in the DMARC/SPF management market.”MSPs looking to enhance their service offerings with advanced domain security and email authentication managed services can explore PowerDMARC’s MSP partner program for tailored solutions. For more information, visit https://powerdmarc.com or request a free partner demo today.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 90 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

