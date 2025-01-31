Yurinox Introduces All-in-One Solution for Workwear, Footwear, and Safety Gear

YURiNOX Workwear

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yurinox has changed the way companies shop for workwear and corporate uniforms. One of the leading designers and manufacturers of high quality, yet affordable workwear has introduced a unique approach of purchasing such products by bringing everything in one place. The company now offers a wide range of workwear, corporate uniforms, footwear . This helps businesses save time and money.An Extensive CollectionYurinox caters to the unique needs of several industries, including Construction, Utility, Industrial, Manufacturing, Medical, Special Services, Transportation. This means businesses can select a uniform that is perfectly suited to their specific activity.Businesses can choose from a variety of overalls, semi-overalls, pants, trousers, tops, jackets, and vests in the workwear category. The wide range of footwear includes boots and sneakers. The large inventory of goods, available in a wide range of sizes, ensures that businesses can place bulk orders. They do not need to wait for weeks to get their orders fulfilled.The availability of all goods from one vendor means a single invoice, which enables businesses to save time and money.Yurinox offers customization options, such as logo embellishment, removable pockets, reinforced kneepads, Hi-Vis materials and reflective strips to enhance the safety of workers.Built for DurabilityYurinox is committed to helping businesses increase employee retention and build a stable, high-performing team. Presentable and comfortable workwear gives employees a sense of pride. Corporate uniforms give them a sense of belonging, driving loyalty and dedication.Yurinox uses double seams and reinforced yarn to manufacture their workwear. The threads are similar in strength to a fishing line. Double stitching allows the seams to withstand high tensile strength. This increases durability, helping businesses save money on repeat purchases.The use of Klaydex ensures the dye penetrates deep into the fabric structure. Due to this, the overalls are resistant to sunlight and ironing and can withstand many industrial washings. This ensures the uniforms look and feel as good as new for longer, which reduces the frequency of purchases.Built After Thorough ResearchYurinox conducts extensive internal research into the properties of fabrics. A 2023 study showed that the company’s workwear has superior air permeability in blended fabrics. In fact, the air permeability in their workwear exceeded the performance of other samples by a significant margin. This ensures employees stay comfortable through the workday, which boosts their productivity.About YURiNOXYurinox has over 30 years of experience in the workwear industry. With a registered office in New York City, Yurinox brings together top industry professionals to design and manufacture premium workwear and specialized footwear. By using advanced fabrics, dyes, and coatings, the company creates exclusive designs that perfectly match each client’s needs. The team takes pride in merging the highest quality raw materials, state-of-the-art technology, and exceptional design to deliver best-in-class products. Businesses seeking workwear, footwear can reach out via email - info@yurinoxworkwear.us - or phone - (929) 295-5525.

