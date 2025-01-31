Advisory details ransomware attacks on SimpleHelp remote access software

The AHA yesterday released an advisory alerting members that the association and the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center have identified attempted and ongoing ransomware attacks potentially due to SimpleHelp remote access software vulnerabilities. Health care organizations are advised to identify uses of the SimpleHelp application and apply patches to resolve any issues, in addition to ensuring that all third-party and business associates using SimpleHelp, such as remote radiology service providers, also apply appropriate patches.



For more information, view the AHA Cybersecurity Advisory.

