Residents of Mercer County, W.Va., have one week left to apply for disaster assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Mercer County residents have one week left to apply for FEMA Assistance for damages sustained during the Sept. 25-26, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by the flooding can cover home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Survivors can visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply and talk face-to-face with FEMA staff. The Mercer County recovery center location and hours are as follows:

Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

The easiest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Residents can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app to their smartphone or tablet.

Feb. 7, 2025, is also the application deadline for homeowners, renters and business owners to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration physical disaster loan. Applicants can apply online at sba.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.