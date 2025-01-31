Submit Release
Trade Show: Enforce TacFeb24

StartFebruary 24, 2025 MTAll day eventEndFebruary 26, 2025 MTAll day event

Join Idaho Commerce at Enforce Tac, an international trade fair for internal and external security, gathering top exhibitors and trade visitors to discuss technological advancements, trends and challenges in Nuremberg, Germany on February 24 – 26, 2025.

Enforce Tac highlights how innovations can enhance security and serves as a hub for global experts and decision-makers facing critical security challenges.

Enforce Tac focuses on mobility for complex operations, vehicle innovations, unmanned systems, communication technologies, thermal imaging, and advancements in weapons and ammunition. The fair emphasizes the importance of dialogue between manufacturers and users to develop future-proof solutions that contribute to societal stability.

For further information on this event, please contact Business Development Specialist Brent Haynes.

