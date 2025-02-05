ELEVATE launches LEGACY IMPACT ACADEMY in London, UK
Empowering entrepreneurs in UK with cutting-edge ai tools, strategies, grants and funding opportunities to scale, while creating a global Impact
“We want to serve startups and entrepreneurs in the UK market and will be opening several new locations in the coming months and year. We are looking for individuals who align with our core values of Kindness and Gratitude and are passionate about helping others while creating multiple passive income streams for themselves. I owe my success to ELEVATE and am happy to share the blueprint to a multimillion-dollar business with like-minded people” - Craig Shah
Meet Your London Ambassador – Mutiat Adebowale
Business Coach & Women Empowerment Advocate
With a deep passion for helping entrepreneurs transition from corporate roles into purpose-driven leadership, Mutiat Adebowale brings expert strategies, mentorship, and an empowering community to ELEVATE London.
Why ELEVATE?
ELEVATE isn’t just about business growth—it’s about building a legacy.
London, a global hub of innovation and opportunity, is the perfect home for ambitious entrepreneurs seeking to expand, access funding, and leverage cutting-edge strategies.
Why should YOU join?
✔ A Robust CRM system equipped with automation and ai tools
✔Community that supports growth
✔Gain expert insights and proven business strategies to avoid failures
✔ Access mentorship from top industry leaders
✔ Connect with Family offices and Angel Investors
✔ Get the funding & capital you need to grow
✔ Build a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs
✔ Create legacy wealth & lasting impact
✔Apply for EVOKE Tech Grants
Who Should Join?
✔️ Entrepreneurs ready to scale and secure funding
✔️ Corporate leaders transitioning into purpose-driven entrepreneurship
✔️ Innovators building businesses rooted in impact
✔️ Professionals leveraging AI, blockchain, and emerging technologies
🚀 Your Next Move—Be Part of the Movement
Spaces are limited! Apply today and take your business to the next level.
👉 Secure Your Spot: [www.evokemedia.io/london]
