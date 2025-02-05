ELEVATE launches LEGACY IMPACT ACADEMY in London, UK

Craig Shah - ELEVATE Founder ELEVATE Mastermind Launches in London—Empowering Entrepreneurs to Scale with Purpose and Impact ELEVATE Mastermind Launches in London Mutiat Adebowale.jpeg

Empowering entrepreneurs in UK with cutting-edge ai tools, strategies, grants and funding opportunities to scale, while creating a global Impact

ELEVATE London is about turning vision into action. We’re building a space where entrepreneurs connect, learn, and grow with the support and strategies they need to thrive” — Mutiat Adebowale

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LEGACY IMPACT ACADEMY is bringing its world-class ELEVATE Mastermind & Legacy School of Impact to London, providing entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and funding strategies to scale their businesses with purpose and lasting impact.“We want to serve startups and entrepreneurs in the UK market and will be opening several new locations in the coming months and year. We are looking for individuals who align with our core values of Kindness and Gratitude and are passionate about helping others while creating multiple passive income streams for themselves. I owe my success to ELEVATE and am happy to share the blueprint to a multimillion-dollar business with like-minded people” - Craig ShahMeet Your London Ambassador – Mutiat AdebowaleBusiness Coach & Women Empowerment AdvocateWith a deep passion for helping entrepreneurs transition from corporate roles into purpose-driven leadership, Mutiat Adebowale brings expert strategies, mentorship, and an empowering community to ELEVATE London.Why ELEVATE?ELEVATE isn’t just about business growth—it’s about building a legacy.London, a global hub of innovation and opportunity, is the perfect home for ambitious entrepreneurs seeking to expand, access funding, and leverage cutting-edge strategies.Why should YOU join?✔ A Robust CRM system equipped with automation and ai tools✔Community that supports growth✔Gain expert insights and proven business strategies to avoid failures✔ Access mentorship from top industry leaders✔ Connect with Family offices and Angel Investors✔ Get the funding & capital you need to grow✔ Build a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs✔ Create legacy wealth & lasting impact✔Apply for EVOKE Tech GrantsWho Should Join?✔️ Entrepreneurs ready to scale and secure funding✔️ Corporate leaders transitioning into purpose-driven entrepreneurship✔️ Innovators building businesses rooted in impact✔️ Professionals leveraging AI, blockchain, and emerging technologies🚀 Your Next Move—Be Part of the MovementSpaces are limited! Apply today and take your business to the next level.👉 Secure Your Spot: [ www.evokemedia.io/london

