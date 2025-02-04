Aesthetic Medicine & Healthy Aging Industry Evolves as Consumers Take Center Stage

Vivacity is redefining the standard in medical aesthetics and healthy aging by placing individuals at the center of the conversation.” — Ryan Brinkhurst, Founder & CEO Beautifi and Vivacity Advisory Board Member

Conversations around aging, beauty, and longevity are shifting from behind closed doors to open discussions in workplaces, homes, and digital spaces. With greater access to health and wellness information, social media influence, and evolving attitudes, many people are exploring medical aesthetics and longevity treatments as part of their overall well-being. The stigma around self-improvement—once a quiet, personal decision—has given way to a more open dialogue about the role of science and technology in aging.

As consumer interest in medical aesthetics and longevity solutions grows, industry leaders are adapting to a new landscape. Where companies once focused on provider-to-provider networks, there is now a movement toward direct consumer education and engagement. Brands are placing greater emphasis on transparency, scientific advancements, and accessibility to help individuals make informed choices about treatments, procedures, and wellness strategies.

To address this industry shift, Vivacity: The Medical Aesthetics & Healthy Aging Show, presented by Beautifi, will bring together industry leaders, medical experts, and consumers in a forum designed to explore the latest innovations. The event, scheduled for September 19-21, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, will feature premium stands/exhibits, live demonstrations, expert discussions, and educational sessions focused on the evolving landscape of medical aesthetics and longevity science. A Toronto edition is planned for Spring 2026.

In response to this growing demand for industry-wide collaboration and consumer education, Vivacity has established an Advisory Board of industry experts. Comprising medical professionals, executives, and thought leaders, the board will provide insights on emerging trends, consumer priorities, and the future of medical aesthetics and longevity solutions.

“Consumers today are looking for credible information and access to the latest advancements,” said Jason Heard, Director of Vivacity. “This shift is reshaping the medical aesthetics and healthy aging industries, and the Advisory Board’s expertise will help us develop a platform that will bridge the gap between innovation and public awareness.”

Industry Leaders Join Vivacity Advisory Board

The Advisory Board includes professionals from various sectors within the medical aesthetics and longevity industries, bringing a broad range of expertise. Inaugural members include:

• Ryan Brinkhurst – Founder & CEO, Beautifi

• Dr. Neil Pollock – Founder, Pollock Clinics; Clinical Instructor, Faculty of Medicine, UBC

• Janique Robert – Vice President of Marketing, Functionlabs, Clinics Division, Dermapure

• Andrew Hrytzak – Canada & Latin America Executive Director, Sciton

• Angie Buonassisi – CEO & Founder, 8West Clinic / Lontreau Health / OnBerry Health / JoyVIVA Health

• Dr. Robert Dale – Founder & Medical Director, Evergreen MD Aesthetics

• Lynn Furlotte – Executive Director & Co-founder, Specialist Referral Clinic

• Anna Hutfield – Director, Pacific Plastic Surgery

• Matt Rodgers – VP Sales, InMode Aesthetic Solutions

• Taj Chohan – Partner & COO, Northwyn Wellness

Advisory Board members will work together to help shape discussions that are informative, evidence-based, and relevant to both professionals and the public.

“This event is about empowering people to take control of who they want to be,” said Ryan Brinkhurst, Founder and CEO of Beautifi. “Vivacity is redefining the standard in medical aesthetics and healthy aging by placing individuals at the center of the conversation. Everyone’s journey to becoming their best self is unique, and this event provides a space to explore the industry and access resources for making informed decisions.”

Looking Ahead

The medical aesthetics and longevity industries continue to evolve, with advancements in regenerative medicine, non-invasive procedures, and personalized wellness solutions driving demand. As consumers seek better education and direct engagement with industry experts, events like Vivacity provide an opportunity to foster these conversations in an informed and transparent way.

