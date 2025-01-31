AlterCareLine Appointed by CA Department of Social Services to Manage Crisis Counseling Services for LA Wildfire Victims

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlterCareLine, a no-cost counseling platform, has been awarded a $855,420 federal grant for the purpose of providing crucial mental health support to victims of the recent fires in Los Angeles County. Additionally, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has tasked AlterCareLine with managing the execution of the grant. Since January 7th, parts of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and surrounding regions have been decimated by a series of catastrophic wildfires. The total destruction of homes, schools, businesses and communities has left thousands of individuals displaced and in a state of crisis.

In overseeing this relief effort, the team at AlterCareLine will be responsible for the accelerated organization and deployment of 36 crisis counselors and 4 leads. Beginning February 1st, these trained counselors will be offering in-person care services to individuals and families in and around the affected burn areas. These services include conducting outreach, providing emotional support through crisis counseling, and connecting survivors with external resources that will assist with long-term recovery. AlterCareLine team members are also well-versed in working with diverse populations, including children, the elderly, and marginalized communities.

“AlterCareLine is deeply honored to collaborate with state and federal agencies to support those impacted by the devastating wildfires in LA County. It is an immense privilege for us to have received not only this grant, but also the opportunity to oversee the execution of such a critical endeavor. Knowing that the California Department of Social Services has a high level of confidence in our ability to coordinate and provide quality care is truly motivating. We are fully committed to leveraging our resources and compassionate approach to bring comfort and hope to those affected by these tragic fires,” said Joy Hinshilwood, Program Manager at AlterCareLine.

About AlterCareLine

AlterCareLine provides virtual and in-person counseling services to individuals in crisis, free of charge. The organization has thus far secured close to $13 million in state and federally funded grants. AlterCareLine has provided over 250,000 no-cost care encounters, serving as a crucial lifeline for those in immediate need. The organization’s peer support counselors offer empathetic, reassuring and meaningful human connection during moments of crisis. By providing access to compassionate and non-judgmental care, AlterCareLine plays a vital role in preventing mental health crises from escalating.

To find out more about AlterCareLine, please visit https://www.altercareline.com/.

