Saints Legend Michael Lewis Teams Up with JAMNOLA® for Big Game Fundraiser

Saints Legend Michael Lewis Launches Charity Supporting Underserved And At-Risk Youth Michael Lewis Foundation + JAMNOLA Fundraiser Saint's Dream Exhibit at JAMNOLA

This ticketed event, happening on February 5th from 2-6pm, will raise funds for underserved families and at-risk youth.

Through this partnership with JAMNOLA, we aim to create opportunities for the next generation of talent in our city.” — Michael Lewis

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the city gears up for the Big Game, New Orleans Saints legendary wide receiver Michael Lewis is partnering with JAMNOLA New Orleans's cultural funhouse , to raise funds and awareness for his newly launched Michael Lewis Foundation. This exciting collaboration will take place on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 from 2-6pm, offering visitors a unique opportunity to support underserved families and at-risk youth while enjoying the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of the city through the eyes of 30+ local artists.The Michael Lewis Foundation, founded by the New Orleans native, focuses on providing resources and support to underserved families and at-risk youth through sports, enrichment, and empowerment programs. Lewis, who took an unconventional route to the NFL, credits similar recreational programs for helping him stay disciplined and achieve success in his career."Growing up in New Orleans, I experienced firsthand the impact that community programs can have on a young person's life," said Michael Lewis. "Through this partnership with JAMNOLA, we aim to create opportunities for the next generation of talent in our city."On February 5th, 70% of proceeds from ticket sales at JAMNOLA will directly support the Michael Lewis Foundation. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the legendary Saints player in person, to enjoy JAMNOLA’s 17 exhibits plus their “Touchdown 504” activation running Feb 1st-10th, which features four interactive photo opportunities designed for football fans, including:- New Philadelphia and Kansas City Murals by Culture Bearer Ivan Watkins- Snap selfies and show off your best griddy with the "A Saints Dream" installation by artist THEARTISTJADE- “Be the Whistle Monsta” photo opp-Attendees can tag their selfies and reels with @jam.nola #Touchdown504 for the chance to win a Cam Jordan autographed football"We're thrilled to partner with Michael Lewis and his foundation during this exciting time in New Orleans," said Jonny Liss founder of JAMNOLA. "Our immersive experience offers the perfect backdrop to celebrate the city's culture while supporting a cause that will have a lasting impact on our community."This collaboration comes at an opportune moment, as the excitement for Sunday’s game builds in New Orleans. The event at JAMNOLA provides a unique way for tourists and locals alike to engage with the city's vibrant culture while contributing to its future.For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit JAMNOLA.COM About the Michael Lewis Foundation:The Michael Lewis Foundation is dedicated to providing resources and support to underserved families and at-risk youth through sports, enrichment, and empowerment programs in New Orleans.About JAMNOLA:JAMNOLAis New Orleans’ cultural funhouse that takes audiences of all ages on a topsy-turvy stroll through the cultural gems that make the city so special. The immersive 17 exhibits are 5,400 square feet of pure NOLA joy, celebrating the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of the city, through the eyes of 30+ local artists. This love letter to New Orleans was co-founded by Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith in creative partnership with Cat Todd & Collin Ferguson of Where Y’Art Works. More information and tickets available at JAMNOLA.com.

