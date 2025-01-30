Pickett State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas

NASHVILLE – Following months of restoration of roads and trails in Pickett State Forest, the northwestern portion of the forest will reopen to motorized vehicles on February 1, 2025.

In May of 2024, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) implemented temporary restrictions to address the significant damage caused by off-road vehicles to areas of the forest. This ongoing damage compromised the forest health, inhibited management activities, and jeopardized the safety and welfare of visitors and forestry staff.

“As stewards of Tennessee’s state forests, we recognized our responsibility to balance sustainable forest management, timber production, and recreational use,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “Over the last several months, we have addressed ecological and safety concerns caused by off-road vehicle use. As we move forward, we will maintain forest management and visitor safety as our top priorities while continuing to provide passive recreation opportunities to the public.”

TDF has rehabilitated nearly five miles of roads and trails in Pickett State Forest, located in Pickett and Fentress Counties. Crews restored the surface, eliminated mudholes, sowed seed, and installed cables and gates to close designated areas.

An updated Pickett State Forest Recreation Use map shows a total of 14.5 miles of hiking trails designated for foot traffic only; 18.2 miles of non-motorized use on unpaved roads such as hiking, biking, and horseback riding; and 34.7 miles of motorized use on paved and unpaved roads.

In addition, two unpaved roads—Yellow Doors Road and Redmond Rim Road—have been newly designated as seasonal motorized use roads. This will minimize future damage during seasons that receive the most rain while continuing to allow access during drier months. They will be open to motorized traffic from March 15 through December 20.

Finally, gates have been installed at the northern forest boundary to block entry to Kentucky via Redmond Mountain Road and Carpenter Rockhouse Road.

Designated motorized use roads in the northwestern portion of the forest are accessible by veering left at the Redmond Mountain Road/Store 14 Road split. Roads and trails in this area have the following designated usage:

· Redmond Mountain Road (before Carpenter Rockhouse Split): Motorized Use Allowed

· Redmond Mountain Road (after Carpenter Rockhouse Split): Non-Motorized Use Only

· Redmond Rim Road: Seasonal Limited Access for Motorized Use (Closed Dec. 20 to Mar. 15)

· Yellow Doors Road: Seasonal Limited Access for Motorized Use (Closed Dec. 20 to Mar. 15)

· Oil Well Road: Non-Motorized Use Only

· Jim Spike Bluff Road: Non-Motorized Use Only

· Three Corners Ridge Road: Non-Motorized Use Only

· Redmond Cable Road: Non-Motorized Use Only

· Carpenter Rockhouse Road: Non-Motorized Use Only

Through an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, state park rangers will patrol Pickett State Forest to enforce usage restrictions. TDA Agricultural Crime Unit Special Agents will also be on patrol.

Activity is allowed during daylight hours and motorized use in non-designated areas is prohibited. Motorized use is limited to vehicles and operators that comply with Tennessee laws.

Tampering with posted signs or barricades, traveling on closed or restricted-use roads, driving around or through signs or barricades, and traveling off designated roads is a Class A misdemeanor. Violators will be cited.

In all state forests, the use of motorcycles, trail bikes, all-terrain vehicles, bicycles, and other off-road vehicles is strictly prohibited, except on designated roads or trails maintained by the Division of Forestry. Damage to forest resources from motorized vehicles is not limited to Pickett State Forest, and TDF is monitoring and assessing measures to correct abuses across the state forest system, which includes 16 state forests totaling more than 173,000 acres.

The Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildland fires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, and conducting wildland fire training. TDF promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. TDF also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.