First Comprehensive Searchable Database of Holocaust Educational Resources Launches

MSHEF delivers another critical resource to support its national network of educators - promoting kindness and respect through Holocaust education

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today the expansion of their website, mshefoundation.org , to include the first-ever national searchable database of Holocaust education resources.Known as the only organization that provides grants nationwide directly to teachers, the MSHEF funds Holocaust resources and programming for their classrooms, such as books, field trips to Holocaust Museums, and Holocaust survivor speakers. Their new database was created in response to overwhelming requests for credible sources of Holocaust information and assets. MSHEF has carefully curated a library of Holocaust knowledge, making these essential educational resources accessible to today’s learners and tomorrow’s leaders at no charge.“Nothing like this has ever been done before. Not only is the teaching of the Holocaust mandated in many states, but growing conflict and hate have created urgency for these tools,” said MSHEF Co-Founder, Ann Arnold. “This collection provides one location for teachers to find a variety of Holocaust education resources. The database, searchable by state, will connect them to local and national resources of all types, all at once.”The interface allows users to search for resources by type (books, museums, survivor speakers, etc.), age of students, and state location - opening access to dozens of virtual and in-person assets. The MSHEF wants to continue to grow and diversify its existing collection of reference materials to become a definitive source of Holocaust education resources. If you are an organization that would like to become part of the resource database, please submit your request for review.Founded in late 2019 by the daughters of Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter, Ann S. Arnold and Isabella S. Fiske, the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation aims to empower teachers to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students through Holocaust education by funding grants for teachers. The amount awarded each year continues to rise and reached record-breaking expansion during their 2024-25 grant cycle–nearly $150,000 in Holocaust Education Grants was awarded, reaching over 73,000 students in 31 states.About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that funds educational grants nationwide to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students through Holocaust education. The MSHEF grants up to $1,000 to educators to support engaging programming for students such as field trips to museums, books, curriculum, and Holocaust survivor speakers. Visit mshefoundation.org to learn more, or email connect@mshefoundation.org.

