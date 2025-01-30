Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles Launches Fifth Cohort of the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council Focused on FY26 Budget

MARYLAND, January 30 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 30, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles





ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 30, 2025—Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles has proudly introduced the fifth cohort of her S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council (YAC), an initiative to foster active youth participation in county government. This program empowers students to contribute positively to their community and advocate for innovative solutions. Focusing on the FY26 budget, this cohort includes 21 motivated students from grades 7 through 12, representing all seven Council Districts. The program will take place from January to April, providing valuable insights and skills for the next generation of leaders.

Students in the most recent Fall 2024 cohort focused on developing policy proposals centered on Councilmember Sayles’ signature S.M.A.R.T. agenda. After six meetings over three months, the Sayles team hosted a closing ceremony for the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council, bringing together policy leaders throughout the county to evaluate their proposals and provide feedback. You can watch a recap here.

“It was inspiring to see the creativity and dedication of the students in the fourth cohort of our S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council. I am eager to launch the program this winter so students can advocate for their priorities during the FY26 Operating and Capital Budget process,” said Councilmember Sayles. "As we navigate budget decisions influenced by the new federal administration and state limitations, it is evident that our residents are expressing significant concerns about the need to fund essential programs for vulnerable populations. I am dedicated to working with our youth to gather valuable insights to inform data-driven solutions."

The 21 Youth Advisory Council (YAC) members were selected through a competitive application process to embark on an inspiring journey into local county government. They will explore our $7 billion budget, impactful legislation, and vital community programs. Discussions with guest speakers and focusing on Councilmember Sayles’ S.M.A.R.T. policy agenda will empower them to drive positive change in their community.

Throughout the program, the members will be divided into groups to brainstorm policy solutions for their chosen current issues. They will then present their solutions in a "shark tank" style format to an esteemed panel of judges. The panel members have included Joseph Eyong, Community Outreach Representative for Congressman Raskin; Anthony Featherstone, Director of Workforce Montgomery; and Dr. Irina LaGrange, Director of College & Career Readiness and Districtwide Programs at MCPS.

Councilmember Sayles is honored to work with such talented young individuals and is excited to witness the future leaders that the fifth cohort of youth will become.

The Youth Advisory Council Winter/Spring 2025 Cohort members include:

Amadeo Apolinar | 10th grader | Walter Johnson High School Keraud Bika | 10th grader | Wheaton High School Hava Chama | 8th grader | Charles E Smith Jewish Day School Elisa Deparis | 11th grader | Walter Johnson High School Kaelyn Dickens | 11th grader | Albert Einstein High School Ema Gaudry | 9th grader | Northwood High School Ruth Gelaye | 11th grader | Walter Johnson High School Marilyn Huang | 10th grader | Thomas S. Wootton High School Sara Insa Sadio | 10th grader | Albert Einstein High School Zoya Jabalpurwala | 8th grader | Kingsview Middle School Saiya Jain | 8th grader | Herbert Hoover Elementary School Jemimah Lee | 9th grader | Poolesville High School Olivia Li | 8th grader | Herbert Hoover Middle School Audrey Liu | 8th grader | Robert Frost Middle School Pankhuri Malayanil | 11th grader | Poolesville High School Gwyneth Ohl | 10th grader | Paint Branch High School Nathaniel Oluwatimilehin | 8th grader | Julius West Middle School Addy Teeters | 11th grader | Walter Johnson High School Natalia Villegas | 7th grader | William Farquhar Middle School Kalsoom Wali | 11th grader | Al Huda School Peishi Yu | 8th grader | Robert Frost Middle School

Stay tuned to learn more about our County's students' fantastic ideas for addressing the challenges we face today and in the future! If you want to learn more about the program or share your suggestions, please contact Councilmember Sayles and her team at [email protected].

