Andonix Unveils AndiX: Empowering Manufacturing Frontline Workforce with Agentic AI

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andonix , a pioneer in connected worker platforms, has unveiled AndiX (Andonix Intelligence), a next-generation AI agent that unifies shop-floor data with frontline insights to address labor shortages, data silos, and rising costs. By streamlining tasks for supervisors, engineers, and operators, AndiX helps reduce downtime and scrap while doubling output potential. As global manufacturing modernizes, this innovation ensures future-proof operations in an ever-evolving industry.A New Manufacturing RenaissanceManufacturers face labor shortages, scattered data, and cost pressures. Disparate systems—ERP, MES, QMS, sensors—silo real-time decision-making. Operators, supervisors, and engineers juggle manual tasks, compliance, and constant firefighting, leaving little time for improvement. Meanwhile, IT teams grapple with multi-platform integration and security. Under intense competition and slim margins, unifying people, machines, and processes is vital to avoid missed targets, excess scrap, and eroding profitability.Introducing Andonix Intelligence (AndiX)At the core of Andonix’s Connected Worker Platform, AndiX is the first frontline worker agent merging ERP, MES, QMS, SCADA, and IoT data with human know-how. Operating in “co-pilot” and “auto-pilot” modes, AndiX digitizes tribal knowledge, cuts repetitive workflows, and delivers actionable insights—reducing downtime, scrap, and labor inefficiencies.Key Features• Smart Monitoring & Alerts: Detects anomalies, ranks critical issues, and notifies the right teams—cutting through noise.• Workflow Automation & Compliance: Transforms manual and paper workflows like shift logs, first-piece checks, audits, tooling changeovers, systems of records data entry and more into AI-assisted workflows.• Knowledge Preservation: Captures expert procedures, training, and best practices, reducing onboarding times by up to 50%, upskilling and boosting individual productivity• AI-Driven Problem-Solving: Consolidates data for root-cause analysis and preventative actions, offering on-demand recommendations.• Seamless Integration: Connects via open APIs, easing deployment, scalability, and security across sites and platforms.Built for Agentic EcosystemsAndiX’s modular architecture integrates with ER, QMS, MES, SCADA, BI, and IoT networks. Rapid deployment and a cloud-native design scale effortlessly across multiple sites, while containerized services adapt to production demands. AndiX also links to Microsoft Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Agentspace, Salesforce Agentforce, and SAP Joule, leveraging open protocols like Model Context Protocol (MCP). Enterprise-grade security, encryption, and role-based access safeguard data, ensuring trust and compliance.Quantifiable Value & ROI AndiX drives 20–50% productivity gains for supervisors and engineers . A leading automotive supplier quality team launching two electric vehicles saved millions in quality expenses by automating checklists and preventing non-conforming parts from reaching final assembly. Preserving specialized EV knowledge and integrating real-time data enabled a small team to triple output. Compliance and corrective actions extended to 500+ operators across shifts and regions, empowering proactive supply chain decisions. AndiX is also deployed by several small and middle size businesses (SMBs) in Food & Beverage, Heavy Equipment, and CPG.“At Andonix, we believe responsible AI is the key to unleashing a new era of hyper-productivity—one that elevates workers, not replaces them,” said David Yanez, CEO of Andonix. “By connecting frontline teams with real-time insights and digital workers, AndiX unlocks unprecedented value while preserving human expertise, paving the way for a more sustainable and competitive industrial future.”“We were impressed by how quickly AndiX integrated with our existing systems,” said Joshua Bonilla, COO at PTI. “Within weeks, we saw efficiency gains in reducing downtime and automating compliance checks. Our workforce found the platform intuitive, and their engagement soared. Thanks to Andonix, we can scale with confidence, knowing we’re streamlining processes while preserving our knowledge base.”About AndonixAndonix is a technology company dedicated to empowering frontline workers in the manufacturing industry. Guided by lean principles and Industry 5.0 innovation, Andonix helps organizations optimize operations and digitize manual processes through responsible AI. With a vision to connect one million frontline workers, Andonix aims to create a more equitable, sustainable, and competitive future for manufacturers worldwide.To learn more, schedule a demo, or explore how AndiX can help boost productivity and reduce costs, visit www.andonix.com or contact:• Press & Media: Oliver Theiss, CRO, +1(248) 882-2216, oliver.theiss@andonix.com• Investor Relations: David Yanez, CEO, +1(586) 202 9164, david.yanez@andonix.comStay connected with Andonix for the latest on responsible AI and manufacturing innovations via our social channels and mailing list.

