Andonix.ai Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future
Andonix leads in AI-integrated manufacturing. Our tech streamlines operations empowers workers, and enhances productivity. Fast Company's recognition validates our industry-transforming innovation”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andonix, a leader in smart technology solutions for the manufacturing sector, today announced its recognition in Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list (https://www.fastcompany.com/next-big-things-in-tech/list). This honor is awarded to breakthrough technologies that are set to redefine various industries, from healthcare and security to AI and data.
— David Yanez, Andonix CEO
This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their innovative advancements and potential to influence consumers, businesses, and society. While not all are currently in the market, each is reaching critical milestones to make a significant impact within the next five years.
Andonix's AI-Powered Platform, Andi, stands at the forefront of this technological revolution, seamlessly integrating data from various sources like PLCs, IIoT Sensors, ERPs, MES, and wearables. Andi is much more than a data integration platform; it's a powerhouse of AI-driven capabilities. With a vast knowledge base of over 1000 manufacturing skills, Andi is adept at various tasks across the manufacturing spectrum. What sets Andi apart is its advanced AI, which can learn from experienced workers and assimilate institutional knowledge from manuals and handbooks. This continuous learning cycle allows Andi to adapt and evolve, making it a critical tool for frontline workers and managers in manufacturing. Andi simplifies complex manufacturing challenges, democratizing AI in the sector and providing real-time, actionable insights for immediate decision-making.
“The Next Big Things in Tech is about foreseeing the future of technological innovation. It's about recognizing those who are not just facing today's challenges but are stepping into tomorrow's unknowns,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Andonix exemplifies this spirit through their work with Andi, and we are excited to see their impact in the years to come.”
Click here to see the final list (https://www.fastcompany.com/next-big-things-in-tech/list).
The Winter 2023/2024 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 5.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
About Andonix: Andonix offers manufacturing customers Smart Work Station (SWS) and Andi, a two-in-one software solution (mobile and web app) that integrates real-time data from PLCs, IIoT sensors, SAP (ERPs), BIs, and MES to deliver immediate, actionable insights when problems occur to the right teams on any device. This enables people to enact corrective and preventative actions at record speeds.
Our unique AI manufacturing expert co-pilot, Andi (powered by OpenAI GPT4), is tailored to your processes and manuals, providing on-demand guidance and workflow automation with seamless integration. This blend of AI assistance, digital process integration, and real-time data usage set us apart from other connected worker software.
Andonix's technology transforms manufacturing operations into a digital powerhouse, driving productivity and promoting a safer, cleaner work environment. Our value pledge guarantees at least 10x ROI for every dollar invested, achieved through enhanced efficiency, waste reduction, and accelerated productivity.
Based in Detroit, MI, Andonix serves a diverse manufacturing customer base, from small to enterprise clients in over five countries, including Fortune 500 companies from diverse manufacturing sectors, automotive, heavy equipment, food and beverage, aerospace, electronics, and more.
