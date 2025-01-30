media release/ Shaftsbury Barracks motor vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3000413
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 1/29/25 at approximately 1501 hours
STREET: VT RT 11
TOWN: Landgrove
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Landgrove Hollow Rd.
WEATHER: snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: slippery
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elizabeth Blackwood
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Armada
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: frontend, front passenger's side corner panel and hood. area
INJURIES: none
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Tonya Benson
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: frontend, front driver's side corner panel and hood.
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/30/25 at approximately 1501 hours Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on VT RT 11 within the Town of Landgrove. It was determined through operator statements that Op#1 lost control of her vehicle which crossed into the westbound lane striking V#2. At the time of the crash the roadway was snow/slush covered.
