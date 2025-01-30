media release/ Shaftsbury Barracks motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25B3000413 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks CONTACT#: (802)442-5421 DATE/TIME: 1/29/25 at approximately 1501 hours STREET: VT RT 11 TOWN: Landgrove LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Landgrove Hollow Rd. WEATHER: snowing ROAD CONDITIONS: slippery VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Elizabeth Blackwood AGE: 37 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2011 VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan VEHICLE MODEL: Armada DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: frontend, front passenger's side corner panel and hood. area INJURIES: none VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Tonya Benson AGE: 47 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2022 VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: frontend, front driver's side corner panel and hood. INJURIES: minor HOSPITAL: SVMC SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/30/25 at approximately 1501 hours Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on VT RT 11 within the Town of Landgrove. It was determined through operator statements that Op#1 lost control of her vehicle which crossed into the westbound lane striking V#2. At the time of the crash the roadway was snow/slush covered.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.