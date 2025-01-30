Submit Release
media release/ Shaftsbury Barracks motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B3000413                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                            

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 1/29/25 at approximately 1501 hours

STREET: VT RT 11

TOWN: Landgrove

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Landgrove Hollow Rd.

WEATHER:        snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: slippery

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elizabeth Blackwood

AGE:  37   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Armada

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: frontend, front passenger's side corner panel and hood. area

INJURIES: none

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Tonya Benson

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: frontend, front driver's side corner panel and hood.

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/30/25 at approximately 1501 hours Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on VT RT 11 within the Town of Landgrove.  It was determined through operator statements that Op#1 lost control of her vehicle which crossed into the westbound lane striking V#2.  At the time of the crash the roadway was snow/slush covered.

