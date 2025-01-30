Making Investments in the Bronx: Governor Hochul Announces Support for New Safety Net Hospital Partnership and Services for Older Adults in the Bronx and Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced State investments in a new partnership between St. Barnabas Hospital Health System (SBH), Cityblock Health and Union Community Health Center. The preliminary approval is part of the Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program, and includes an up to $142 million investment in the Bronx, a recognition of the health facilities’ critical services for Bronx residents and the wider region. Today’s announcement follows the significant steps Governor Hochul has taken to improve the health of New Yorkers. Established in the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program incentivizes partnerships between safety net hospitals and health care organizations to improve the resilience of safety-net institutions.

“I'm committed to ensuring that everyone has access to affordable and dependable healthcare, regardless of where they live,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “The investments we are making today will ensure the availability of essential resources for the Bronx community for years to come.”

The Governor also highlighted her proposal to add an additional $45 million for home- and community-based services for older adults statewide, helping older New Yorkers age in the environment of their preference and ensuring their caregivers and families have the resources to fulfill their needs.

St. Barnabas Hospital (SBH) Health System President and CEO Dr. David Perlstein said, “We look forward to strengthening our partnerships with UCHC and Cityblock. This funding will be transformative in how we deliver care to our community. Our Emergency Department is often our front door where we treat our neighbors in their most dire times. Transforming this space will help us serve more patients and serve them in a more dignified manner. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Commissioner McDonald, and our entire NYS legislative delegation for their support, commitment and leadership in getting this across the finish line.”

Cityblock Health CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Toyin Ajayi said, “Cityblock’s mission to provide radically different healthcare built on trust, empathy, and understanding began right here in the communities of New York City. We commend Governor Hochul for launching this transformative program that aligns with our mission – enhancing access to care, improving quality of care, and driving better outcomes for those who need it most. The Bronx community we serve through our collaboration with St. Barnabas Hospital will benefit greatly from the state’s investment in both emergency department care as well as critical behavioral health and care management services. With the New York State Department of Health’s support, Cityblock and St. Barnabas will be able to focus on improving health outcomes for thousands of Bronx residents.”

Union Community Health Center President and Chief Executive Officer Douglas L. York, Ph.D., M.P.H. said, “Union Community Health Center (UNION) extends great appreciation and thanks to Governor Hochul and applauds her commitment to strengthening healthcare access in the Bronx and across New York State. This investment in UNION recognizes the critical role of public-private partnerships in delivering high-quality, community-based care to our most vulnerable populations. By supporting safety net providers like UNION and SBH Health System, in conjunction with private mission-aligned organizations like Cityblock Health, New York State is ensuring that frontline primary care remains a pillar of our healthcare system. Community health centers serve as a trusted resource, addressing social drivers of health and keeping patients healthy, engaged in their care, and accessing preventive services that reduce costly complications and improve long-term health outcomes. Debt retirement allows UNION to make significant reinvestments in much-needed primary care and specialty services, expanding access and enhancing the quality of care for the communities we serve. Union Community Health Center looks forward to working alongside our partners to advance this initiative and expand access to equitable, comprehensive healthcare for all.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “St. Barnabas Hospital was the first hospital I visited as Health Commissioner, and it makes me proud to see that the hospital continues to enhance and provide critical services to Bronx residents. I thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to provide essential services to vulnerable communities and improve the health of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “Governor Hochul recognizes the immense contributions of older adults to communities in the Bronx and statewide. The Governor’s budget and State of the State agenda advance historic funding increases for community-based services to help individuals achieve what we all want as we age: to remain independent in our community of choice. These investments are coupled with bold measures for affordability, safety, and health that create new opportunities for older adults – and people of all ages – to succeed.”

SBH Health System, Cityblock Health and Union Community Health Center

Through a partnership with Cityblock Health and Union Community Health Center, SBH Health System will improve health outcomes and reduce unnecessary emergency department visits, while also helping provide the Bronx Community with greater access to local behavioral health services. Plans include launching a value-based partnership to manage the complex health needs of approximately 35,000 Healthfirst members — 50 percent of whom have behavioral health needs. This project will include an upgrade to St. Barnabas’ emergency department, which currently sees 75,000 visits each year in a space designed to accommodate only 55,000 visits annually.

Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program Award

Governor Hochul established the Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program in the FY25 Executive Budget and announced additional funding for the program in her 2025 State of the State address. Through this program, New York encourages partnerships between safety net hospitals and health care partners that improve the resilience of safety-net institutions by providing strategic capital and operating support, in addition to required regulatory flexibility.

Expanding Funding for Home-Based and Community-Based Services for Older Adults

Governor Hochul’s FY26 Executive Budget provides $45 million of funding for non-medical home- and community-based services for older adults - the largest investment in community-based aging services in New York State history. This funding will help more older adults age in the environment of their preference, and provides resources to the families and caregivers they rely on. It will also help alleviate wait lists that many older adults statewide face for in-home services such as delivered meals, personal care and case management.

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast commitment to improving the health and well-being of all New Yorkers, especially those in underserved communities like the Bronx. I was proud to work alongside the Governor to ensure SBH was selected for the Safety Net Transformation Initiative. Through this critical initiative, and in partnership with Cityblock Health and Union Community Health Center, SBH will receive vital investments that will significantly enhance care for our community. These improvements, including upgrades to the emergency department, will make a direct and positive impact on the thousands of Bronx residents who rely on SBH for their healthcare needs. I look forward to seeing the positive change all these initiatives will bring to the Bronx and beyond.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for allocating over $140 million to St. Barnabas Hospital through the Safety Net Transformation Program Award. This funding will make transformative improvements to the SBH emergency room and expand partnerships with other community organizations. Bronx residents will be able to access more high-quality health care services through these investments.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “Today's announcement by Governor Hochul marks the beginning of a long battle to measurably improve the health of our Bronx community and allow our seniors to age gracefully and respectfully in the environment of their choosing,” said Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. (AD-80). “I would like to thank the Governor for investing in our often-forgotten community to ensure that future generations live healthier lives and that our cherished senior population and their caregivers have the resources they deserve.”

1199SIEU United Healthcare Workers East President George Gresham said, “Investing in our safety net hospitals, home care and community-based services is crucial to reducing healthcare inequities and supporting the wellbeing of New Yorkers at every age. The caregivers of 1199SEIU applaud Governor Hochul for this initiative, which brings crucial funding to meet the needs of Bronx residents.”

These investments complement ongoing work by the State and stakeholders to develop the Governor's Master Plan for Aging (MPA), established by Governor Kathy Hochul under Executive Order 23 in November 2022 with the goals of improving the lives of today's older New Yorkers and people with disabilities, and building a better system of care and more inclusive communities for the future.