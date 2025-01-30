Attorney General Ken Paxton congratulated Lanora Pettit on joining President Trump’s Administration as Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice.

“Lanora’s legal expertise, work ethic, and leadership has been such an incredible asset to our agency, and I’m wishing her the very best in her new position in the Trump Administration,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I know that, under President Trump and Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, Lanora will work tirelessly to protect American citizens and their freedoms at the Department of Justice.”

Pettit joined the Office of the Attorney General in 2019 and most recently served as Principal Deputy Solicitor General, focusing on—among other areas—border security, election integrity, and public safety. She has argued dozens of cases of behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, including three in the Supreme Court of the United States.

“The work that Attorney General Paxton is doing to defend the Constitution, secure the border, and promote law and order is absolutely vital, and it’s been a privilege to work on behalf of the people of Texas under his leadership,” said Lanora Pettit. “I’m grateful to Attorney General Paxton for giving me the opportunity to serve Texans these past few years and am honored to now be joining the Trump Administration where I look forward to continuing to fight for justice and uphold the rule of law.”