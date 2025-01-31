ELEVATE announces the launch of LEGACY Impact Academy
Empowering entrepreneurs with AI, funding, and elite networking to scale and succeed—join LEGACY Impact Academy today!
Addressing Key Challenges for Startups
Many early-stage companies struggle with access to capital, strategic guidance, and scalable infrastructure. The LEGACY Impact Academy provides a structured program to address these challenges through education, technology, and funding opportunities.
This initiative is designed to bridge that gap and provide entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.
Program Highlights:
Mentorship & Guidance: Entrepreneurs will receive insights from venture capitalists, successful founders, and business leaders.
AI-Driven Tech Platform: A customized CRM system helps manage operations and optimize business processes.
Funding Opportunities: Participants can apply for grants and connect with investors, including angel investors and family offices.
Tech Training & Innovation: Hands-on experience in AR, VR, and Web3D.
Global Networking: Access to a growing business network across 25+ locations worldwide.
How to Apply:
Entrepreneurs interested in the program can learn more and apply at www.evokemedia.io/legacy-impact-academy.
ELEVATE Mastermind and LEGACY Impact Academy is now operational in over 25 locations worldwide, including the US, UK, Switzerland, Australia, UAE, Mexico and India. Many other new locations around the globe are opening soon. Students can apply for online courses from anywhere in the world and attend live sessions in one of the 25 locations currently open.
Craig Shah
Craig Shelly Beverly Hills/ EVOKE Media
+1 213-300-2090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.