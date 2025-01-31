ELEVATE announces the launch of LEGACY Impact Academy

ELEVATE Mastermind at Freedom bell LEGACY LEGACY

Empowering entrepreneurs with AI, funding, and elite networking to scale and succeed—join LEGACY Impact Academy today!

Most startups don’t fail due to a lack of ambition—they fail due to a lack of the right resources, connections, and strategic capital. The LEGACY Impact Academy is here to bridge that gap.” — Craig Shah

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEVATE has announced the official launch of the LEGACY Impact Academy , a new initiative designed to provide entrepreneurs and startups with resources, strategic tools, and access to funding opportunities. This program integrates AI and blockchain technology to support businesses with growth and scale them faster by reducing failure rate. The LEGACY Impact Academy offers a 12-week accelerator program, mentorship from industry experts, and a digital platform designed to streamline business operations. Participants will have the opportunity to pitch to investors, apply for grants of up to $50K, and engage with a global network of business leaders.Addressing Key Challenges for StartupsMany early-stage companies struggle with access to capital, strategic guidance, and scalable infrastructure. The LEGACY Impact Academy provides a structured program to address these challenges through education, technology, and funding opportunities.This initiative is designed to bridge that gap and provide entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.Program Highlights:Mentorship & Guidance: Entrepreneurs will receive insights from venture capitalists, successful founders, and business leaders.AI-Driven Tech Platform: A customized CRM system helps manage operations and optimize business processes.Funding Opportunities: Participants can apply for grants and connect with investors, including angel investors and family offices.Tech Training & Innovation: Hands-on experience in AR, VR, and Web3D.Global Networking: Access to a growing business network across 25+ locations worldwide.How to Apply:Entrepreneurs interested in the program can learn more and apply at www.evokemedia.io/legacy-impact-academy ELEVATE Mastermind and LEGACY Impact Academy is now operational in over 25 locations worldwide, including the US, UK, Switzerland, Australia, UAE, Mexico and India. Many other new locations around the globe are opening soon. Students can apply for online courses from anywhere in the world and attend live sessions in one of the 25 locations currently open.

