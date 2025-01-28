Centricity Welcomes New Vice President of Business Development – Wireless and Mobile Products

Centricity

Centricity, a leading provider of product protection lifestyle services, is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony White, Jr.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Centricity , a leading provider of product protection lifestyle services, is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony White, Jr. as Vice President of Business Development - Wireless and Mobile Products . White brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in business development, sales, and operations within the wireless and mobile products industry.Throughout his distinguished career, White has built a reputation for driving growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional results. He has held leadership roles at several prominent organizations, including TracFone Wireless, where he significantly boosted revenue and expanded distribution for the largest MVNO in the U.S., and IDT Corporation, where he successfully launched innovative mobile products and expanded partner networks. Most recently, White served at Future PLC, where he was instrumental in driving multimillion-dollar sales growth and leading high-performing teams.In his new role at Centricity, White will lead initiatives to develop relationships with carriers, MVNOs, distributors, and dealers. His focus will be on bringing cutting-edge solutions to market and driving continued growth and innovation in Centricity’s wireless and mobile products segment.“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to our team,” said Centricity Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Bob Kilinski. “His proven track record and deep expertise in the wireless and mobile products industry make him the ideal choice to drive our business development efforts and help Centricity achieve new milestones.”As Centricity continues its rapid growth, the addition of seasoned executives like Anthony White, Jr. is pivotal to driving our mission of delivering innovative, best-in-class solutions to mobile providers and beyond.About CentricityCentricity is a lifestyle services company that provides industry-leading product protection solutions to retailers, MVNOs, and distributors across various sectors, including appliances, electronics, home goods and mobile products. Our innovative programs are designed to help businesses enhance customer satisfaction, build trust, and drive revenue growth. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity stands as a privately held subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a venerable company with more than 48 years of rich history in service and protection. For further information, please visit Centricity’s website at www.centricity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.