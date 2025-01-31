pdfFiller Unveils New Compress PDF Feature for Faster Document Size Optimization

Compress PDF in pdfFiller

The new functionality enhancement in pdfFiller by airSlate optimizes PDF size while maintaining the quality.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- pdfFiller, a leader in online document management, has introduced its latest feature— the ‘Compress PDF’ tool , which enables users to compress heavy documents for easier sharing and storage without compromising their quality. This recently released feature is accessible directly from the editor toolbar, helping save time on managing PDFs and streamline the workflow.The new PDF compression tool is valuable for users because it can reduce documents while preserving high-quality resolution. While optimizing file size, it still ensures the documents remain clear and intact without compromising the content, layout, or formatting. The ‘Compress PDF’ feature recently added to pdfFiller's editor helps individuals and businesses overcome typical large-file challenges like slow transfers or limited storage. By addressing these issues, the tool offers valuable solutions for key use cases such as:--- Streamlining document sharing by creating compact files more compatible with email and collaboration platforms--- Accelerating upload and download processes for large documents--- Reducing PDF size to improve website loading speeds, enhancing user experience--- Optimizing storage space on both devices and cloud storage platforms--- Minimizing the time spent navigating bulky, slow-loading documents.The standout feature of this PDF compression tool is the control it gives users. Choose from three file size options: large, medium, or small. The "large" option applies minimal compression, the "medium" option balances quality and size, ideal for everyday use, and the "small" option creates compact files and saves maximum storage space. This flexible approach ensures the tool adapts to various user requirements, delivering optimal results every time.There are several steps required to reduce file size using the new pdfFiller tool:1--Log in to a pdfFiller account.2--Upload the file and open it in the editor.3--Click on the Compress document button on the toolbar.4--Choose the document quality and format if a conversion is needed.5--Click Save to download the compressed file.(For reference, see the image in the top right corner.)About pdfFillerpdfFiller is a globally trusted cloud-based solution for comprehensive document management. It enables users to create, edit, fill out, eSign, share, and securely keep their paperwork in unlimited cloud storage. pdfFiller is an integral tool within the airSlate business automation suite, which simplifies and digitizes document workflows for individuals and businesses across industries.For more information, visit www.pdffiller.com

