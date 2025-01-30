Submit Release
Application Date for New Healthcare Grant Extended to March 5

The application deadline for the Iowa Healthcare Credentialing Grant, first introduced by Governor Reynolds, has now been extended to Wednesday, March 5.

Along with the extension, the grant is adding emergency medical services employers to the list of healthcare providers who may qualify to apply. 

The grant intends to create new pipelines of workers to help fill high-demand occupations in the healthcare sector. Awarded programs must be work-based learning (WBL) programs with an earn and learn component, which can include Registered Apprenticeship (RA), on-the-job training programs that upskill or re-skill workers. 

Eligible healthcare employers are encouraged to apply on iowagrants.gov. For more information about the grant and its requirements, visit: Iowa Healthcare Credentialing Grant

