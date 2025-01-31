Florida Author Encourages Readers to "Fuel the Year with Wisdom!"

Matthew Shaw, Dori Howington (City of Deltona Commissioner), and Ashley Shaw (Author's wife)

2025 New Author Matthew C. Shaw of Florida hosted a book signing event.

Knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens.” — Jimi Hendrix

DELTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, Volusia, Seminole, and Orange County residents participated in a community book signing hosted by the author. The event was held at the Trinity Church of Deltona, and attended by community supporters, City leaders, and both family and friends of the author.

In his new book, "Legacy of Wisdom,": Timeless Life Lessons from a Father Rooted in Faith, Purpose, and Perserverance, readers are challenged to stay purposeful and productive. Author Matthew C. Shaw has released an amazing book project to inspire all who read his words. " If you grew up in a single-parent household or faced challenges in your relationship with your father or father figure, I hope this book helps bridge that gap by offering encouragement and guidance. My desire is to leave a meaningful imprint on this world and make it better because I was here—and I hope this book inspires you to do the same."

Matthew Shaw is a Christ follower, entrepreneur, and Sales & Marketing executive with over 10 years of experience in the tech sector. Beyond his professional achievements, he is passionate about giving back to his community. He serves on the boards of Catalyst Global Youth Initiatives Inc., and Together for Deltona. He volunteers with West Volusia Dream Center, the Boys and Girls clubs of Central Florida and DeLand, and Kingdom Culture Young Adults at Trinity Church in Deltona, Florida. “Dad” and “husband,” are roles he cherishes most. This book, published by Dreamer Reign Media, and its accompanying journal are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books A Million, and everywhere books are sold!

"Legacy of wisdom is designed to provide daily guidance in an accessible and meaningful way. At the start of each chapter, you'll find the greeting “grand rising.” More than just a way to say, 'good morning,' it embodies the idea of beginning each day with purpose, positivity, and intentionality."

