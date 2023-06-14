President Joseph R. Biden 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Presented to Dr Roy Etienne Smith, Bishop, Author, and Father

Dr Roy Etienne Smith, May 27, 2023, Orlando Florida

Florida Bishop, Dr. Roy Etienne Smith receives White House Honor!

Momma was right! It all works out as it should.” — Roy Etienne Smith

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States President, Joseph R. Biden 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, along with the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, was presented to Dr. Roy Etienne Smith, Founder and Chancellor of Isaiah University Seminary, and Bishop of Prayer Nation Assemblies, at a ceremony at Isaiah University Seminary in Orlando Florida, on Saturday, May 27th, 2023.

The U.S. President’s Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, which is bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Presentation. Dr. Smith served communities with over 7,000 hours. He has served organizations such as the Salvation Army, Marine Toys for Tots, the Urban League, Catholic Charities, and many others. Dr. Smith has created several 501 c-3 organizations and faith-based initiatives serving families, youth, and communities. He sits on the board of directors for two global nonprofit organizations and has committed his life to serving others. His music, message, and ministry continue to show the reality that all things work together for good.

Roy Etienne Smith, Ph.D., is a native of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania where he graduated with high honors from McKeesport Area High School in 1992. He attended Duquesne University and Andersonville Theological Seminary. Dr. Smith is an Indie Gospel Artist and recently released “Hope Is Coming Home,” which is available on all digital media platforms. He is also a published author of “Copious Courage,” which is available at Walmart.com and all book retailers. Dr. Smith is finishing his new book, "Roy Means King,” a story of his life struggles and rewards. He is a survivor of many tragedies (including sexual abuse) and continues to defile the odds against him. The rights to his upcoming book are in negotiation for a motion picture. Dr. Smith has been featured internationally on the 700 Club, Daystar Television, Cornerstone Television, and many other Christian media outlets. He has also been interviewed by National Public Radio NPR and CNN.

Dr Smith and his wife EShawnna have been married for twenty-three years and own and manage Dreamer Reign Media. They offer publishing, music production, and consulting services through their business. They are proud parents of four and currently reside in the Central Florida region.