Largest Home Ever Built in Beaver Creek and Vail, Designed by Modernist Architect Charles Sink, Launches for $25 Million

181 S Fairway in Beaver Creek

20,210-Square-Foot Home on Beaver Creek Golf Course Boasts Indoor Pool, Commercial Catering Kitchen, Stunning Views of Beaver Creek Ski Slopes

BEAVER CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity to own the largest single-family home ever built in Beaver Creek and Vail is now available. Represented by Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, this remarkable estate was designed in 1985 by renowned architect Charles Sink who is also celebrated as the designer of Vail Village’s Clock Tower featured in many iconic photographs of Vail.

Perched on one of the largest homesites in Beaver Creek, a 1.5-acre lot along the Beaver Creek Golf Course, the home spans over 20,000 square feet and features 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Sink’s modernist design principles are evident in the clean lines, open spaces, and seamless integration with its alpine surroundings.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity to own the largest private residence in Vail and Beaver Creek,” says Nobrega. “With over 20,000 square feet, this estate presents a rare chance to redefine luxury living in one of the most exclusive locations in the Vail Valley. A true masterpiece waiting for its next visionary owner.”

The home is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, offering unmatched privacy and breathtaking mountain vistas. Its grand spaces seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, with ballroom-inspired rooms ideal for hosting intimate dinners or grand celebrations. A commercial-grade kitchen is fully equipped to support events of any size, and the main living areas frame stunning views of Beaver Creek’s ski slopes.

The approximately 5,000-square-foot primary suite is a retreat of its own, with two private lounge areas, spacious closets, and a private staircase leading to the indoor pool and spa. This luxurious wellness area includes two private changing suites with showers, an additional bathroom, and a dedicated sauna. The home also features a sophisticated wine salon with space for up to 2,000 bottles, complemented by a library and room for a large table—perfect for intimate gatherings and curated wine tastings.

“Located in the heart of Beaver Creek Resort, this property provides access to the slopes, golf course, and all the exclusive amenities the Vail Valley has to offer,” says Nobrega. “It’s not just a home; it’s a lifestyle waiting to be claimed.”

The estate’s history reflects its significance. Following Bolaños’s arrest in 1989 and the estate's sale in 1991, the property underwent a transformative period under the ownership of Dr. Malik and Seeme Hasan. Dr. Hasan, the founder of QualMed, guided the company through a transformative period that included its 1991 IPO, ultimately growing it into HealthNet—a Fortune 200 company. During their ownership, the Hasans added a primary wing and equipped the estate with state-of-the-art video conferencing and telecommunications systems, blending luxury with functionality to support global business operations.

“An estate of this magnitude and significance doesn’t come to market often,” Nobrega emphasizes. “With the right visionary owner, this property could be transformed into an extraordinary modern retreat that will be the envy of the Vail Valley.”

Beaver Creek Resort offers 167 trails across 2,082 acres, providing terrain for all skill levels. Beyond its world-class skiing, the resort is a destination for dining, shopping, hiking, golf, and fly-fishing. With its close proximity to Vail and just under 30 miles from the Vail Valley Jet Center and Eagle County Regional Airport, the home combines adventure, luxury, and accessibility.

With its architectural pedigree, coveted location, and grand scale, 181 S Fairway offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of Vail Valley history.

