ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has filed a brief opposing taxpayer-funded sex change operations for state prisoners. Overall, Carr has taken roughly 50 legal actions to prevent taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries and the chemical and surgical mutilation of Georgia’s children.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for sex changes,” said Carr. “We’re proud to stand with our fellow attorneys general to put a stop to this nonsense.”

Recently, a federal court rejected an Indiana law that prohibits the payment of any money or use of state resources to provide gender reassignment surgery for an inmate. The court instead required the state to take all reasonable actions to secure the inmate’s gender reassignment surgery “at the earliest opportunity.” Carr, along with 23 other attorneys general, is asking the Court of Appeals to reverse that lower court ruling.

The attorneys general also argue that the lower court based its ruling on standards of care from the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH), but those standards are unreliable. In fact, the brief argues that WPATH changed its recommendations based on political concerns.

Joining Carr in filing this brief are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

A copy of the brief can be found here .