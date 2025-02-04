2020 Companies Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

2020 Companies is 2025 Great Place To Work Certified 2020 Companies is Great Place To Work Certified 2020 Companies' Team Members

2020 Companies is proud to be 2025 Certified by Great Place To Work, recognizing our commitment to a people-first culture and outstanding workplace experience.

We believe that fostering a supportive and engaging environment for our employees is crucial to our success, and this achievement is a direct result of their collective efforts.” — Christopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 Companies is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at 2020 Companies.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that 2020 Companies stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."Christopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO, shared, "We are incredibly honored to be certified as a Great Place To Work for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire 2020 Companies team. We believe that fostering a supportive and engaging environment for our employees is crucial to our success, and this achievement is a direct result of their collective efforts."At 2020 Companies, we take pride in building a unique and vibrant culture that connects and celebrates our employees nationwide, even in a remote and dispersed environment. Through engaging initiatives like photo and trivia contests, we encourage connection and friendly competition that brings our team closer together. Our social channels shine a spotlight on the incredible work and milestones of our people—whether it’s celebrating work anniversaries, promotions, client successes, or employees who inspire us all. We’re also deeply committed to supporting our team’s growth and well-being, as shown through our scholarship program, which has positively impacted over 100 employees and their dependents, and our continually improving benefits package that provides more options to more employees each year. As 2020 Companies grows, so does our commitment to our people, and in 2025, we remain dedicated to enhancing our culture and prioritizing the success and happiness of our employees.According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.WE’RE HIRING!Are you looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.2020companies.com/careers/ About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 400,000+ retail doors across the United States, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

