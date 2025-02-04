Jin Jin Reeves Unveils Powerful New Music Video - "America"

Jin Jin Reeves - American artist/ producer/ choreographer Jin Jin Reeves - American artist/ producer/ choreographer

Jin Jin Reeves, known for her powerhouse performances in Hitzville The Show, has released a heartfelt music video for her latest single, “America.” The heartfelt R&B, Pop, and Faith-Based anthem is already making its mark on radio stations across the nation, captivating listeners with its patriotic spirit and uplifting message of strength, hope and unity.

Shot in November 2024 at Davis Media Studios in Duluth, GA, the music video for “America” showcases Jin Jin Reeves in a Vegas-style performance that exudes energy, hope, and American pride. Reeves delivers an unforgettable tribute to the country, both on stage and at the piano.

Directed and produced by Cathy Irby Durant, cathydurant.com, of Devine Communications known for directing many hit music videos played in heavy rotation on BET, MTV and other Video Channels featuring, Ying Yang Twins, Miracle, Lil Wayne, Methrone and Usher’s Documentary. “America” fully captures the essence of the song’s message—uniting faith, freedom, and patriotism with lyrics that encourage the soul.

"America" is the latest song written by Jin Jin Reeves with the music produced by Derek Allen. Written and Produced with precision and passion, “America” features a seamless combination of R&B, Hip Hip, and Pop elements with an inspirational and faith-based undertone. The song marks a new chapter in Reeves’ illustrious career, further cementing her place as one of the most dynamic performers in the entertainment industry.

When asked about the timing and release of “America" and its patriotic place in history, Jin Jin explained; "There couldn’t be a better time than the present now. As for the patriotic place for the song and video of “America”, our country is divided more today than ever before. I feel It will always have a place in Americans history because "America" deals with both life and politics. It shows our country's strength through struggles and encourages hope, and the need for peace. This song encourages all to hold on, be strong, and come together as one."

“We’re living in a time when it’s important to reflect on the blessings and challenges of our country,” said Reeves. “'America' is my tribute to the resilient spirit and the hope we hold for the future. Music is a vehicle for healing, and it's my hope this song brings comfort and encouragement to everyone who hears it.

Reeves is no stranger to the spotlight. For over two decades, she has graced the stages of Las Vegas with her acclaimed Motown revue, Hitzville The Show. A talented producer, choreographer, and performer, Reeves takes on the personas and iconic voices of music legends such as Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and Tina Turner. Backed by a world-class live band and ensemble of talented singers, she has become an unstoppable force in the Vegas entertainment scene, captivating audiences at premier venues including the Las Vegas Hilton, Planet Hollywood, and the Rio Hotel.

Reeve's incredible work ethic, charismatic presence, and commitment to the art of performance have earned her a loyal following, both in Las Vegas and beyond. Reeves’ Hitzville The Show dazzles audiences five nights a week at the Rio Hotel's Duomo stage, where she brings the Motown era to life through her vibrant, high-energy performances.

“America” is the perfect extension of Reeves’ artistic range, showcasing her vocal talent and stage presence in an entirely new light. Fans of Reeves’ live performances can expect a similar level of excitement, passion, and authenticity in the video, which brings her love for both music and country to the forefront.

"America" can be viewed on YouTube as well as The Music Network - Music Network TV (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV), My Music Video Channel (Roku) Saorsa TV Network, OUR MIC TV Channel/ BSN (Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV/ Android TV), Otel Music Videos (Roku), Urban Worldwide (Roku, Apple TV), Music World TV (Roku), The Chubb Show (NC)/ OKTV (Germany), No More Dirty TV and Radio, Karamel Video Jams KVJ (VA), and JAM Session (TX).

Reeves has multiple interviews on deck this year - The Greg Dunmore Show, and the Marcella Jones Gospel Show. Stay on top of new music, news, and upcoming show dates and appearances by following Jin Jin Reeves on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hitzville.the.show/.

