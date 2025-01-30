The Salvation Army Celebrates Opening of New Medical Respite Center

The Honorable Gregg Weiss Ribbon Cutting Medical Respite Program Celebrating Partnerships

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Medical Respite Center

The opening of this Medical Respite Center marks a significant step forward in addressing the healthcare challenges faced by individuals experiencing homelessness,” — Major Leisa Hall

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACT: Michelle Rodriguez, Director of DevelopmentOffice: (561) 686-3530 / Cell: (561) 312-7125The Salvation Army Celebrates Opening of New Medical Respite CenterOn Wednesday, January 29, 2025, The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, alongside key community partners, hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its new Medical Respite Center at the Center of Hope. The event brought together local officials, healthcare leaders, and community stakeholders to celebrate this vital initiative, which provides short-term medical respite care for individuals experiencing homelessness.The Medical Respite Center was made possible through a strong collaboration with Palm Beach County Community Services, the Board of County Commissioners, Baptist Health, Palm Beach Health Network, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Quantum Foundation, the Lost Tree Foundation, Kingdon Charitable Trust, Lattner Family Foundation, The ceremony featured remarks from key leaders, including representatives from: The Salvation Army, The Honorable Gregg Weiss, Palm Beach County Community Services, Baptist Health, Integrated Healthcare Systems and Palm Beach Health Network.Attendees toured the new facility, which will serve as a safe and supportive space for individuals recovering from hospital stays who are not yet well enough to return to the streets or shelters. The center provides temporary housing, medical oversight, case management, and wraparound support services to help patients regain stability and transition into permanent housing solutions.“The opening of this Medical Respite Center marks a significant step forward in addressing the healthcare challenges faced by individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Major Leisa Hall, of The Salvation Army.“This initiative reflects the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to providing compassionate care for our most vulnerable neighbors.”With the successful launch of the Medical Respite Center, The Salvation Army and its partners remain dedicated to expanding services and improving health outcomes for those in need.The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County and its programs, please contact Michelle Rodriguez, Director of Development at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org . Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.

