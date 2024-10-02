"Red Shield at Drive Shack" Event in Support of Local Unsheltered Veterans

Title Sponsors of the Event Event Chairs Veterans being honored during the event

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County hosts event in support of services provided to unsheltered veterans at the Center of Hope

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACT: Michelle Rodriguez, Director of DevelopmentOffice: (561) 686-3530 / Cell: (561) 312-7125"Red Shield at Drive Shack" Event in Support of Local Unsheltered VeteransThe Salvation Army of Palm Beach County hosted over a hundred and fifty dedicated individuals at its inaugural “Red Shield at Drive Shack" event. The goal of the event was to raise awareness of the issue of veteran homelessness and generate financial support for the Salvation Army’s local programs caring for unsheltered local veterans.The event, chaired by Grace and Randolph Walker, featured Drive Shack golf, a buffet dinner, silent auction, and a long-drive competition.The fun-filled evening raised needed funding for The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope living facility in West Palm Beach, which provides veteran housing as well as daily meals, clothing, transportation, life skills and comprehensive case management services to assist in the attainment of residential stability and self-determination.The Center also provides innovative new programming through a “Respite Care” program which provides shelter to medically needy veterans and homeless individuals while their health concerns are being stabilized. Each resident works individually with a nurse and a social worker to develop a case plan focused on improving their medical condition and resolving their homelessness.Major James "Chip" Hall, Area Commander, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "Our programs play a vital role in helping local unsheltered veterans transition into stable living situations, which is essential to their ability to gain self-sufficiency. We are blown away by the multitude of support we have received from the community through this event and are thrilled that we are able to shed light on the significant issue of veteran homelessness in the county."The event’s success was made possible by generous sponsors, including: The Ajram Family Foundation, NewDay USA, Akerman LLC, Straticon, The Connors Family Foundation, Beatty Page Cramer and The Lois Pope Foundation. Missy Chilton from the J E R and Linda Chilton Foundation presented a generous check to continue providing services.For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County and its programs supporting local unsheltered veterans, please contact Michelle Rodriguez at michelle.rodriguez@uss.salvationarmy.org.The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.For more information on becoming a member of the Women’s Auxiliary and/or make a financial contribution to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please contact Michelle Rodriguez, Director of Development at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org . Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for over 100 years.

