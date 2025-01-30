Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of February 2025 Digital Signage Graphics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are pleased to announce the release of their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for February, available exclusively through their Breakroom E-News program. This collection of 33 graphics features an extensive array of health-related awareness themes and cultural celebrations tailored for the month of February. The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is consistently updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics designed to educate and engage employees across various sectors.February’s Comprehensive Health Observances and Cultural CelebrationsThe February collection from HAC & QAH encompasses a broad range of health awareness themes, including:• American Heart Month• Black History Month• National Children’s Dental Health Month• Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month• National Wise Health Care Consumer MonthThese health observances are paired with significant cultural and social events such as Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day, and National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, providing a rich and diverse content mix that caters to the varied interests and backgrounds of all employees. This comprehensive suite of graphics also emphasizes a wide array of significant dates and themes, aimed at enhancing awareness and engagement in both healthcare and corporate settings.Enhancing Workplace Engagement Through Informative Graphics"Our graphics for February are made inform and engage employees on important health issues and notable cultural observances," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We believe that raising awareness through these visuals can significantly enhance understanding and encourage participation across the entire workplace."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Each graphic is designed to spark dialogue and build a more connected and informed community within every organization. From health tips to cultural celebrations, our content is aimed at enriching the daily experience of employees, making each day at work not only educational but also culturally enriching."About Breakroom E-NewsThe Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

