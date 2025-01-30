ONWARD Opens Affordable Housing for Women and Children in Calgary

Onward, a Calgary nonprofit, offers affordable housing to low-income residents, including seniors, families, and individuals transitioning from homelessness. Rooted in the Housing First principle and a mixed-income model, Onward fosters stable, inclusive communities. Image from Onward Homes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Calgary Mayor, Jyoti Gondek participating in Onward Homes January 30th Announcement MLA Rajan Sawhney at the Onward Homes January 30th Announcement Onward Homes CEO Martina Jileckova speaking at the Onward Homes January 30th Announcement

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest affordable housing development in the established community of Killarney. This new residence will provide 29 safe and affordable homes for women and children, offering them stability, security, and access to essential community amenities.“This project reflects our commitment to creating opportunities, fostering resilience, and building a stronger, more compassionate community for all,” said Bryan Romanesky, Chair of Onward’s Board of Directors. “Today marks a significant milestone as we open the doors to a place where women and children can thrive.”The four-story development features six studio units and 23 two-bedroom homes, each designed to offer a safe and welcoming environment for residents. With an underground parkade, private patios or balconies, and proximity to transit, schools, and shopping, the new housing complex ensures that families have the resources they need to build brighter futures.“This affordable housing project in Killarney is a testament to why we need to create these housing opportunities,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “We’re not only putting a roof over people’s heads—we’re providing safe and welcoming homes where families can put down roots and thrive.”The development was made possible through collaboration and funding contributions from the Federal Government’s Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) administered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Government of Alberta, and The City of Calgary.Funding details include:• Up to $8.35 million from the Federal Government’s RHI• Up to $3.4 million from the Government of Alberta’s Affordable Housing Partnership Program• Up to $1.15 million from The City of Calgary“Alberta’s government is proud to have invested in this project that will provide stability to many Calgarians over the years,” said Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services. “We will continue to fund projects like these so that more Albertans will have a place to call home that fits their budgets and needs.”"Through developments like the affordable community housing project in Killarney, we are building a better future for generations to come and helping to establish a stable supply of rental housing for our most vulnerable Canadians." said George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Alberta. "Supporting these individuals, especially women and children, is a key part of our government’s human rights-based approach to housing. And it’s how we build a housing system that leaves no one behind."Construction began in late 2023 and finished January 2025. The first residents are set to move in this February. Onward acknowledges and appreciates the dedication of the contractors, consultants, planners, inspectors, and staff who helped bring this vision to life.“We are honored to celebrate the grand opening of this safe and supportive community for women and children,” said Martina Jileckova, CEO of Onward. “This space represents hope, opportunity, and the power of collaboration in creating meaningful change.”Onward Killarney Quick Facts:• 4-storey, 29-unit building• 6 studio and 23 two-bedroom units• Underground parkade with 27 stalls• Amenities include laundry facilities,private patios or balconies, and nearby transit, shopping, and schools• Funded through three levels of government: Federal (CMHC RHI), Provincial (Government of Alberta), and Municipal (City of Calgary)• Designed specifically for women and children, with housing referrals provided by organizations supporting women.With the opening of this new development, Onward reaffirms its mission to create safe, stable, and dignified housing for those in need. By providing homes, not just housing, this project will have a lasting impact on the lives of its residents and the broader Calgary community.About OnwardOnward is a Calgary-based nonprofit providing affordable housing to low-income residents, including seniors, families, and individuals transitioning from homelessness. Committed to the Housing First principle and mixed-income model, Onward believes that safe, stable community housing is the foundation for well-being and belonging. For nearly 50 years, Onward has been creating homes where Calgarians can thrive. With a portfolio of more than 1,700 units, Onward is dedicated to fostering community integration and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

