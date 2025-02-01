Tori Tellem Silver Year Photoshoot Tori Tellem & FOFMI/WVIU Missions Volunteers

Multi-award-winning Christian hip-hop artist Tori Tellem is making waves once again with a powerful message of faith, hope, and justice.

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Tellem Re-releases Monumental Black History Month Video, “Civilly Chaotic,” Pleading for Justice and Unity

In honor of Black History Month, Tori has released the highly anticipated music video for "Civilly Chaotic", a thought-provoking piece that sheds light on the ongoing struggle for equality while reminding the world of the resilience and strength found in unity.

In "Civilly Chaotic," Tori Tellem draws inspiration from the Civil Rights Movement, highlighting how monumental change was pursued with dignity and conviction—even when met with resistance. The song serves as both a history lesson and a call to action, urging listeners to stand firm in the fight for justice while embracing peace and faith.

Roots in the Heart of the Movement

Even though she does a lot in the Pensacola, FL area, she was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama—widely known as the Civil Rights Capital—Tori Tellem carries the legacy of history-makers in her blood. The same streets that once echoed with the voices of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and countless other freedom fighters now fuel her passion for justice through music. Growing up in a city that shaped the nation’s fight for equality, Tori's artistry is deeply rooted in faith, resilience, and the unwavering belief that change is possible.

Award-Winning Lyricist with a Purpose

Tori Tellem’s undeniable talent and powerful storytelling have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, she and her song "Civilly Chaotic" were honored with the WVIU Music Award for “Poetic Lyricist of the Year”, a testament to her ability to craft deeply meaningful and impactful lyrics. This recognition solidifies her place as a leading voice in hip-hop with a message that transcends music.

A Rising Force in Christian Hip-Hop

Tori Tellem is not just an artist—she’s a movement. Known for her dynamic lyricism and bold storytelling, she has quickly risen as a voice of hope in the hip-hop community. Fresh off a successful tour along the Gulf Coast, Tori continues to captivate audiences with her ability to blend hard-hitting beats with spiritually rich messages. Her music is more than entertainment—it’s a ministry.

With new music set to release in 2025, Tori shows no signs of slowing down. Fans can stream "Civilly Chaotic" and her entire discography on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, and more.

Watch “Civilly Chaotic (Official Music Video)” !!

Join the Movement

As hate and division has attempted to rise, Tori Tellem challenges the world to respond with love, faith, and unity. "Civilly Chaotic" is more than a song—it’s a statement. This Black History Month, let the message be heard loud and clear: change is coming, and it will not be silenced.

