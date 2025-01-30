Historic gift shop closed temporarily for restoration in 2025

DEPOE BAY, Oregon— The historic gift shop at Otter Crest State Scenic Viewpoint is slated for restoration starting in February to reinforce its structural integrity, preserve the building’s character and enhance accessibility.

The Cape Foulweather Gift Shop closed for the season this month and will remain closed through June for construction. There will be limited to no parking at Otter Crest during the work.

“The Lookout at Cape Foulweather” gift shop was built in 1937 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014 for its significance to early tourism along the Oregon Coast Highway and its association with the U.S. Coast Guard operations during World War II.

The first phase of the $917,000 project will include:

Exterior repairs and replacement of the roof, windows and siding to address an aging building envelope

Restore the character of the façade with siding materials similar to those used on original building

Structural repairs designed to strengthen the foundation and walls

Enhance safety and increase accessibility through improving entrances

“Generations of visitors have stopped at this little shop to pick up souvenirs and take in the panoramic views from 450 feet up. This work will help preserve the historic building for generations to come,” said Historic Architecture Project Manager Jenny Wilder.

The second phase of the project will focus on accessibility and upgrades to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems inside the gift shop. Construction is slated to begin in winter 2025 and cost about $500,000.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s mission includes protecting and sharing historic structures like the Cape Foulweather Gift Shop for the enjoyment and education of current and future visitors.

Each biennium, the department spends some of its project funds on historic restoration and maintenance. Upcoming projects also include the Yaquina Bay Lighthouse and Hughes House at Cape Blanco State Park. For more information and updates about the project, visit the park page.