Governor Kotek Convenes Oregon Business Roundtable to Discuss Tariffs, Trade, and the Economy

Today, Governor Tina Kotek convened Oregon businesses to discuss the potential impacts of President Trump’s U.S. tariffs on all countries and territories that went into effect earlier this month, as well as a series of other tariffs his administration has threatened to enact. Following the meeting, Governor Kotek and Business Oregon launched a survey to hear directly from Oregon businesses. Governor Kotek stated:

“Oregon has one of the most trade-dependent economies in the nation. What business owners need right now is stability and predictability. President Trump’s 10% minimum tariff was one of the most drastic trade decisions since 1930. Had these tariffs been in place on Oregon's $28.2 billion in imported goods last year, companies in Oregon would have had an additional $7.4 billion tax bill to pay.

“Though little will be known about the impacts of the tariffs for several months, I want to raise awareness about the effect on Oregon businesses because business owners and families who are already struggling to make ends meet are forced to live with uncertainty while the price of everyday goods like groceries keep climbing.

“That’s why I brought together Oregon businesses from across sectors, the State Treasurer, the State Economist, and Business Oregon to discuss everything we know today, understand what the top concerns are, and how the state can be an ally in this fight. And I am eager to hear from more businesses, which is why Business Oregon is launching a survey. To our businesses –your success is Oregon’s success, and we are in this together.”

U.S. tariffs are taxes paid by companies in the U.S. when they purchase tariffed goods coming from outside the country. The new tariffs in place today, including a 145% tariff on goods from China and 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico, along with 10% for all other countries and territories, amount to the combined equivalent of a 26% sales tax on imported goods coming into Oregon. This new tax significantly increases the cost of inputs for Oregon manufacturers and can ultimately significantly increase costs for Oregonians.

In response, the Governor convened the following Oregon business executives today:

Trey Winthrop, CEO, Bob's Red Mill

Todd Nelson, Co-owner, Bountiful Farms Nursery

Steve Gibbs, VP of Government Affairs, Columbia Distributing

Paul Durant, Owner and General Manager, Durant Vineyards & Olive Oil Mill

Dave Dillon, President, Food Northwest

Jeff Stone, Executive Director/CEO, Oregon Association of Nurseries

Nick Edwards, Vice President, Oregon International Port of Coos Bay Commission

Curtis Robinhold, Executive Director, Port of Portland

Emma Mcilroy, CEO, Wildfang

Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner said, “The administration’s tariffs are an unwanted and unnecessary tax that many Oregonians can’t afford. Too many Oregonians are reeling from seeing their college, retirement, and home buying savings eroded by this avoidable turmoil in the market. Too many businesses are seeing their supply chains disrupted, their plans frozen, and their bottom lines battered by tariffs no one outside the administration asked for. I urge the Trump Administration to change course and end these reckless trade wars once and for all.”

In addition to the Governor’s roundtable discussion today, Business Oregon is launching a brief survey to hear directly from Oregon companies regarding tariffs and global trade. Small- and medium-sized businesses currently engaged in global trade are encouraged to participate. Oregon Department of Agriculture Director Lisa Charpilloz Hanson also attended the roundtable and press conference.