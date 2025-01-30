Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Growth Projections 2024-2034: DelveInsight Analysis

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Merkel Cell Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report:

Some of the key facts of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report:

• The Merkel Cell Carcinoma market size was valued ~USD 411 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 8.7% during the study period (2020-2034)

• In July 2024, Natera released data demonstrating the effectiveness of its molecular residual disease (MRD) test in detecting Merkel cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. The company conducted a prospective, multi-center, observational study involving 319 patients with stage I-IV Merkel cell carcinoma. Signatera was used to measure ctDNA levels at enrollment and then every three months throughout the surveillance period.

• In June 2024, TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. ("TuHURA"), an immune-oncology company in Phase 3 of its registration stage developing innovative technologies to address resistance to cancer immunotherapy, and Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new therapies for solid tumor cancers, have announced positive results from the primary analysis of TuHURA's completed Phase 1b trial. The trial assessed IFx-2.0 in patients with advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) or cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) who had shown primary resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy.

• In 2023, the MCC market in the US was valued at approximately USD 180 million, accounting for 44% of the total market. This value is expected to rise substantially with the launch of new therapies.

• In 2023, the EU4 and the UK had an estimated market size of approximately USD 220 million, contributing nearly 54% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

• In 2023, Germany had the highest market share among the EU4 and the UK, reaching approximately USD 65 million, followed by France at around USD 50 million, while Spain recorded the smallest share at nearly USD 20 million.

• In 2023, Japan's MCC market was valued at approximately USD 9 million, with projections indicating growth throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

• Estimates show that among the currently available drugs, BAVENCIO (avelumab) as a first-line therapy captured the largest market share, generating around USD 290 million in revenue across the 7MM in 2023.

• In 2023, the US recorded the highest number of incident cases of MCC, totaling around 3,000. This figure is projected to rise by 2034, with a CAGR of 5%.

• In 2023, Germany had the highest incidence of MCC cases among the EU4 and the UK, reporting around 1,700 cases. France ranked second with approximately 1,300 cases, while Spain recorded the lowest incidence, with nearly 600 cases.

• In 2023, Japan recorded around 90 incident MCC cases in males and 140 in females, with the numbers expected to increase by 2034.

• In 2023, males comprised 51% of MCC cases in the EU4 and the UK, while females accounted for 49%. These gender distribution trends are expected to continue, with the overall incidence anticipated to rise by 2034.

• In the EU4 and the UK, around 80% of MCC cases in 2023 were attributed to MCPyV, while 20% were associated with UV damage, highlighting MCPyV as the leading cause.

• In 2023, Germany recorded around 700 cases of Stage I MCC, approximately 200 cases of Stage II, 600 cases of Stage III, and 140 cases of Stage IV. These figures are projected to rise by 2034.

• Key Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies: MacroGenics, TuHURA Biosciences, Philogen, Merus N.V., Kartos Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Neoimmunetech, EMD Serono Research, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Millennium Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, Immune Oncology Network, Sotio Biotech Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapies: BAVENCIO (avelumab), ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), IFx-2.0, NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF), MCLA 145, Navtemadlin (KRT-232), ITI-3000, NT-I7 (efineptakinalfa), Avelumab, Pembrolizumab, MLN0128, Nivolumab, KRT-232, Retifanlimab, NT-I7, CAR-GPC3 T Cells, vidutolimod, and others

• The Merkel Cell Carcinoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Merkel Cell Carcinoma affects males and females equally

• The Merkel Cell Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Merkel Cell Carcinoma market dynamics.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Overview

Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) is a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer that typically develops on sun-exposed areas of the body. It arises from Merkel cells, which are specialized skin cells responsible for the sense of touch. Merkel Cell Carcinoma tends to appear as firm, painless, flesh-colored or bluish-red nodules or lumps on the skin.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/merkel-cell-carcinoma-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Merkel Cell Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Merkel Cell Carcinoma

• Prevalent Cases of Merkel Cell Carcinoma by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Merkel Cell Carcinoma

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Merkel Cell Carcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Merkel Cell Carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

• BAVENCIO (avelumab): Merck KGaA

• ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr): Incyte Corporation/MacroGenics

• KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck

• IFx-2.0: TuHURA Biosciences

• NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF): Philogen

• MCLA 145: Merus N.V.

• Navtemadlin (KRT-232): Kartos Therapeutics

• ITI-3000: Immunomic Therapeutics

• NT-I7 (efineptakinalfa): Neoimmunetech

• Avelumab: EMD Serono Research

• Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

• MLN0128: Millennium Pharmaceutical

• Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

• Retifanlimab: Incyte Corporation

• NT-I7: Immune Oncology Network

• CAR-GPC3 T Cells: Sotio Biotech Inc

• vidutolimod: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Strengths

• Increased awareness and interest by the government and various organizations.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Opportunities

• Competitors are less so that can act as an opportunity for lead players to dominate the market.

Scope of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies: MacroGenics, TuHURA Biosciences, Philogen, Merus N.V., Kartos Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Neoimmunetech, EMD Serono Research, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Millennium Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kartos Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Immune Oncology Network, Sotio Biotech Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapies: BAVENCIO (avelumab), ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), IFx-2.0, NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF), MCLA 145, Navtemadlin (KRT-232), ITI-3000, NT-I7 (efineptakinalfa), Avelumab, Pembrolizumab, MLN0128, Nivolumab, KRT-232, Retifanlimab, NT-I7, CAR-GPC3 T Cells, vidutolimod, and others

• Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Merkel Cell Carcinoma current marketed and Merkel Cell Carcinoma emerging therapies

• Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Merkel Cell Carcinoma market drivers and Merkel Cell Carcinoma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Merkel Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Merkel Cell Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Merkel Cell Carcinoma

4. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Merkel Cell Carcinoma

9. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers

16. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Barriers

17. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Appendix

18. Merkel Cell Carcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

