Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market on Track for Major Expansion by 2032, According to DelveInsight

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report provides a comprehensive understanding of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, including its historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Report:

• The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In January 2025, Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC), a pharmaceutical firm focused on developing proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed its Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) procedures for clinical use and development of its candidates. Two of BRC's therapeutics are currently undergoing investigation in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Aromatase Inhibitor Induced Arthralgia (AIIA), respectively.

• In December 2024, Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC), a specialty pharmaceutical firm focused on developing proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to BRC-002 for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). BRC-002 is currently being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial.

• In January 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved expanded MRI labeling for Abbott’s Proclaim DRG neurostimulation system, permitting patients with the device to receive full-body MRI scans. The Proclaim DRG system, the sole FDA-approved therapy for dorsal root ganglion (DRG) stimulation, provides targeted relief for individuals with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) types I and II in the lower limbs through DRG stimulation.

• DelveInsight's analysts report that in 2023, there were approximately 300,000 prevalent cases of CRPS in the 7MM, and this number is anticipated to increase throughout the study period from 2019 to 2032.

• In 2023, the United States had about 200,000 prevalent cases of CRPS, with this number expected to rise during the study period from 2019 to 2032.

• In 2023, Germany had the highest number of CRPS cases among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for approximately 26% of cases. This number is expected to increase by 2034.

• According to DelveInsight's estimates, Japan had around 2,000 treated cases of CRPS in 2023, with this number expected to increase during the study period from 2019 to 2032.

• Key Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Companies: Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Grünenthal GmbH, Sorlandet Hospital HF, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Rush University Medical, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, and others

• Key Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Therapies: Soticlestat, Neridronic acid, Lenalidomide, Cetuximab, Fentanyl, pregabalin, Gabapentin, OraVescent Fentanyl, and others

• The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that CRPS affects more females as compared to males

• In the 7MM, there were a total of 50,500 males and 109,000 females with gender-specific identified prevalent cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in 2021

• The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Complex Regional Pain Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market dynamics.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Overview

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic pain condition that typically affects a limb, often after an injury or surgery. The pain is disproportionate to the initial injury and can be severe and debilitating.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an in-depth look at the historical, current, and projected epidemiology trends across the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. By examining various studies and expert opinions, it identifies the factors driving present and future trends. This section also includes a comprehensive analysis of the diagnosed patient population and anticipated future patterns.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

• Prevalent Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

• Soticlestat: Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Neridronic acid: Grünenthal GmbH

• Lenalidomide: Celgene Corporation

• Cetuximab: Sorlandet Hospital HF

• Fentanyl: Janssen Pharmaceutical

• pregabalin: Rush University Medical

• Gabapentin: Endo Pharmaceuticals

• OraVescent Fentanyl: Cephalon

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Strengths

• CRPS is coming under rare conditions and along with premium pricing the company can also get orphan designations and can get benefits like 7 years of market exclusivity in the US, clinical trials subsidies and reduced regulatory fees, and other benefits.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Opportunities

• Currently, the treatment of CRPS is restricted to palliative care and symptom-based interventions such as Non-opioid analgesics (Paracetamol, NSAIDs, Nefopam, etc.). There is an urgent need for alternative treatment options, due to safety concerns of present choices. As there is no FDA or EMA approved therapy for CRPS, there is a significant opportunity to grab potential market space of CRPS.

Scope of the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome current marketed and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome emerging therapies

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Dynamics: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market drivers and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

