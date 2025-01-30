ArchLynk Appoints Dave Medd as Chief Executive Officer

ArchLynk

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchLynk , a global leader in digital supply chain and global trade solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Medd as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dave succeeds Jigish Shah, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.Dave Medd brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth and transformation in the technology and supply chain sectors. Before joining ArchLynk, he served as Chief Operating Officer at NewRocket, where he led strategic initiatives that delivered sustained financial and operational improvements. Dave's career is marked by his executive leadership at Avanade, where he oversaw multiple acquisitions and led the organization to significant growth across North American ERP, CRM, and Digital Marketing businesses."We are thrilled to welcome Dave as ArchLynk's new CEO," said Jigish Shah, Executive Chairman of ArchLynk. "His proven leadership and deep expertise in technology-driven supply chain solutions make him the ideal person to lead ArchLynk into its next era of growth & success."In his new role, Dave will focus on expanding the value ArchLynk brings to its global client base, delivering innovative supply chain solutions on world class digital solutions from SAP. "I am excited to join ArchLynk and its exceptional team of global supply chain experts,” said Dave Medd. "The supply chain sits at the center of today’s most complex challenges facing business today. ArchLynk leads the way in innovation, partnering with some of the world’s best-known brands in Manufacturing, CPG, Pharma and Logistics to unlock value across the entire supply chain.”About ArchLynkArchLynk, a Boston Ventures portfolio company, is a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company provides consulting services for SAP Digital Supply Chain platforms and SAP Global Trade Services. Since its inception, ArchLynk has successfully delivered numerous SAP Supply Chain Execution and Global Trade projects for businesses worldwide. For more information, please visit https://archlynk.com About BV Investment PartnersBV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.5 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. The firm is investing out of its 11th private equity fund, which closed in September 2023 with $1.75 billion in capital commitments. BV was ranked in Inc. magazine’s 2023 list of Founder-Friendly Investors. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com

