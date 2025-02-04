New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups Joins Divorce With Respect Week®

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

he New Jersey group is joining the nationwide Divorce With Respect Week® initiative that will be held from March 3-9, 2025.

Our professionals help families create these lasting solutions that will protect and guide your future.” — Andrea Mackaronis

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups will offer free 30-minute consultations for anyone interested in learning about different divorce options during Divorce With Respect Week. The New Jersey group is joining the nationwide Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative that will be held from March 3-9, 2025. Divorce With Respect Weekis an effort to educate couples about their options for divorce including out of court process options like Collaborative Divorce.“Collaborative Divorce offers a better way to part ways. During the Collaborative Divorce the emphasis is on finding long-lasting solutions that benefit everyone involved,” said President of New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups, Andrea Mackaronis. “Our professionals help families create these lasting solutions that will protect and guide your future.”Formed in 2010, New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups is a nonprofit organization of attorneys, mental health professionals and divorce financial specialists that are committed to the Collaborative Divorce process. The organization was started to promote collaborative law in family matters throughout New Jersey. Visit https://collaboratenj.org to learn more about New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups.To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week and book a free consultation with a participating New Jersey Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.